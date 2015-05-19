Try a Farm Stay Vacation

Snow and cold had only recently departed when we arrived at the ranch, high above the Rogue Valley, on a Sunday afternoon in late June. We were greeted by owners Suzanne Willow and Lanita Witt--and a barking symphony by three handsome Maremma sheepdogs. Dana, my then 10-year-old son who has always had energy to spare, was raring to go. "Can we really milk the goats and egg the chickens?" he immediately asked. The answer was a qualified yes.

Dozens of inquisitive Alpine goats, from adult males to fuzzy newborns, inhabit the barns and meadows of Willow-Witt. The 2- to 3-month-old "toddlers" needed regular boosts of goat's milk from a bottle. That was a task we could help with, we were told, though milking of the adult goats would be left to the experts.

At our digs in the farmhouse studio, a cozy space with two attic bedrooms, we quickly put together a "bucket list" of things we wanted to do:

Watch the goats being milked Feed the baby goats Gather eggs Pick ingredients for our meals

The first order of business, though, was stocking the fridge. Suzanne provided a dozen eggs and a chilled jug of goat's milk to get us started. We drove to the nearby center of Ashland for the rest of our provisions, then set out to explore the ranch.

My kids were drawn right away to the goat barns, where I heard them squealing as the real baby kids pressed against them for some head scratching. Meanwhile, I checked out the compact farm store, where guests can select frozen meats and sausages from Willow-Witt stock (noting their purchases on an index card pinned to a corkboard).

Then we all wandered over to the pig pasture. Though unsure at first about the whole farm vacation concept, my daughters, Elizabeth and Caroline, then 16 and 13, already were having fun. They angled for close-up photos of snouts, while Dana used leafy twigs to scratch the feisty critters' backs through the fence. (Pigs are easily frightened, so guests are asked not to pet them. Fine by me; it was grubby in there.)

The farm follows a tight routine, but we never felt restricted. We were told to spend our days exactly as we pleased, doing as many or as few chores as we wished. Some guests relax as they would at a resort; others throw themselves into the work from dawn to dusk.

