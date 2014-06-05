Top 12 Kid-Friendly Vacation Ideas in the U.S.

If you think "theme parks" when you hear "Orlando," who can blame you? But as one Florida family noted: "There are so many things to do!"

Explore the world's most famous sunken ship at Titanic The Experience; skydive indoors at iFLY Orlando; take a guided planetary tour at Orlando Science Center; and enjoy balloon rides, lakes, hiking trails, live theater, and art museums.