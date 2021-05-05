8 New Summer Vacation Spots Opening in 2021 We Can't Wait to Visit
These theme parks and resorts around the country are opening up just in time for summer making them all great options to add to your post-pandemic family vacation wishlist.
Sure, social distancing isn't going anywhere anytime soon. But many of our beloved theme parks and resorts are in the process of reopening with new rules and regulations in place to keep families safe. Not only that, there are a few new family vacation destinations set to open their doors for the first time in 2021. Hooray! Here are a few of the spots we are most excited to take our kids when the time is right.
Legoland New York Resort
Goshen, New York
Everything looks awesome at Legoland New York Resort, a new theme park catering to 12-and-unders. It'll be the world's first resort to have the LEGO Factory Adventure Ride, which transforms some lucky riders into Minifigure versions of themselves. Opening in summer 2021.
New River Gorge National Park and Preserve
West Virginia
New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, the country's newest national park, has 100 miles of hiking trails (many for beginners) and white-water rafting options with mild waves gentle enough for little kids. Stay in a cabin at nearby Adventures on the Gorge. Open now.
Sun Outdoors San Diego Bay
Chula Vista, California
Overlooking San Diego Bay, the epic Sun Outdoors San Diego Bay RV resort wows with a pool and cabanas, a splash pad, and a cafe and bar. No RV? Book one of their one- or two-bedroom vacation rentals, which look like they belong on HGTV. Open now.
Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya
Mexico
Kids will lose their mind at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya. Why? A stay at his all-inclusive resort comes complete with sliming sessions, character meetups, and themed water play. The ground-level rooms feature direct access to the resort's main pool. Opening in July 2021.
Turtle Bay Resort
Hawaii
Turtle Bay Resort's 5 miles of shoreline on Oahu's North Shore were always dreamy (with sea turtle sightings and banyan trees). After a major reno and the addition of 42 ocean bungalows that sleep up to four, its inside space is just as tranquil now. Reopening in July 2021.
Disney's Polynesian Village Resort
Orlando
A complete redo of the guest rooms at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort give off Moana vibes (though they're not themed per se). Lots of outdoor spaces, including the kids' splash area, are getting spruced up as well. Reopening in late July 2021.
Jurassic World VelociCoaster
Universal Orlando Resort
Calling all thrill seekers! The Jurassic World VelociCoaster has an 80-degree drop and two epic launches that will take you on a high-speed chase alongside a pack of ferocious velociraptors. Opening June 10, 2021.
Under Canvas
Known for its family glamping tents in awesome locations, the Under Canvas chain adds two destinations to 2021's roster: Lake Powell–Grand Staircase, in Big Water, Utah; and Acadia National Park, in Surry, Maine. Opening in April and May 2021.
This article originally appeared in Parents magazine's June 2021 issue as "We Can't Wait to Visit These New Destinations!"
