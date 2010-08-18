With all the pricey checked-baggage fees these days, it's tempting to try to carry on as much as you can. But visit your airline's Website first to read their specific policy on how many bags you can bring on, especially if you're not buying a seat for your baby. Some will count an unticketed child's stuff as part of the parent's allotment. The good news? Most airlines still let you check a car seat or stroller for free.