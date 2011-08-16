Oh, the Places You Go! Readers' Best Family Vacation Photos 2010

2010 Photo Contest Winner

"Maui was absolutely beautiful!" says Jennifer Sawle. "We hung out by the pool, took long walks along the beach, watched the Hawaiian sunsets, barbecued, and went for scenic drives."

Fun Fact: The Auau channel between Maui, Lanai, and Molokai is one of the best places to whale-watch in the world.

Photo of Bruce Sawle, Hayden Sawle, 1? years; Raya Sawle, 6 years; Jennifer Sawle, and Jordyn Sawle, 1? years

Submitted by Bruce and Jennifer Sawle; Oakland, California