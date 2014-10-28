The Windy City plans a blizzard of activities to get your family in the holiday spirit. Ice skate in the rink at Millennium Park. Too cold for you? Head indoors to Fifth Third Bank Winter Wonderfest inside at Navy Pier. It offers a skating rink plus slides and rides. Or take in one of the many holiday-themed shows including The Christmas Carol at Goodman Theatre (until December 29) and The Nutcracker at Auditorium Theatre (until December 29). Book the Snowed Inn package at the Loews Chicago Hotel; it includes a kids’ tent set up in the room, hot cocoa, and Christmas cookies starting at $169 per night, choosechicago.com