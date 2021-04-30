The 5 Coolest Things for Kids on Disney's New Cruise Ship

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Packed with features that will wow you and the kids including the AquaMouse, Disney's first-ever ride at sea, the new Disney Wish cruise ship will set sail on June 9, 2022.

If you've spent the last year dreaming where you could travel with the family post-pandemic, you might want to add Disney Cruise Line's newest ship to your bucket list. The Disney Wish will take off from Port Canaveral, Florida (about an hour from Walt Disney World) on June 9, 2022 and sail to the Bahamas and Castaway Cay, Disney's private island, mostly on three- to four-day itineraries throughout next summer. It's packed with so many cool experiences, you legit might not want to get off the boat.

Here's what will blow your kids' minds:

Disney Wish - Disney's Oceaneer Club - Walt Disney Imagineering Lab Credit: Disney Cruise Lines

#1 The "Secret" Entrance to the Kids' Club

In the Grand Hall on Deck 3, you can check kids ages 3 to 12 into Disney's Oceaneer Club. They'll climb on a twisting slide and go down a rabbit hole of sorts one level below to the club's central hub. Whoa! Decorated with black-and-white sketches of Disney and Pixar characters, the hub will feature a stage and its own slate of special shows, activities, and character appearances.

#2 An Imagineering Lab Where Kids Can Design a Coaster

With hands-on activities and inventive experiments, kids will discover how Walt Disney Imagineers make their magic. They'll be able to create a coaster along the lines of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad or Space Mountain, and then climb into a capsule where they will virtually ride their imaginative masterpiece.

Disney Wish - Family Dining - Arendelle A Frozen Dining Adventure Credit: Disney Cruise Lines

#3 A Frozen Dinner Adventure

Not only will there be a restaurant themed after the movie Frozen, it will include live musical performances by Anna, Elsa, and other characters. Kids will even get the opportunity to join the festivities with fun table crafts and sing-alongs at Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure. The restaurant design will be similar to theatre-in-the-round with dining tables situated around a small center stage.

RELATED: 21 Social Distancing Games and Safe Activities for Kids to Do This Summer

#4 Toy Story-Themed Splash Area

The littlest cruisers will have their own water wonderland! Tots will be able to spray water out oversized bath toy versions of Woody, Buzz, and other members of the Toy Story gang. They'll also be toddler-size slides, pop-up jets, and a six-inch wading pool.

Disney Wish - AquaMouse Credit: Disney Cruise Lines

#5 A Fantastical Water Ride