11 Best Snow Resorts for Families

Avon, Colorado

The staff seems to have thought of everything. Childproofing supplies? You can pick them up at check-in along with a Westin Family Travel Journal and Local Activity Guide for the kids, giving them hints for exploring the destination. Place to store all your family's wet gear? A valet will whisk away your skis and warm up your boots for free when you come off the gondola or shuttle from nearby Beaver Creek ski area. Extra hand in the morning? The Westin's car-pool service will drive your child to and from lessons at The Ranch, Beaver Creek's incredible ski school that features tepees, wagons, and other Wild West-themed obstacles for beginners. If you can't resist checking out your 3-year-old's first lesson (but don't want her to see that you're around), you can peek out of the school's huge panoramic windows.

Beaver Creek ski area has plenty for your clan to do together, too, like tubing, ice-skating, sleigh rides, afternoon cookie breaks, and a Thursday night fireworks display. When you add that to the Westin's new Family Programming, you'll find that there's barely enough time to sleep in the super comfy Heavenly Beds or cribs. All guest rooms were recently renovated too.

