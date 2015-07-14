The 20 Best Beach Resorts for Families

Treat your family to the “aloha” spirit at Montage Kapalua Bay in Maui, Hawaii. The resort features luxurious one- to four-bedroom amenities, multiple swimming pools, and access to the pristine Kapalua Bay Beach.

While parents are lounging poolside or at Spa Montage, kids can spend the day at Paintbox children’s program, specifically designed for those ages 5 to 12. Half-day and full-day sessions are available, where your little one might explore tide pools, make instruments, observe tea turtles, and more. Kids can also compete for “Montage Merit” badges by completing Hawaii-focused activities.

The entire family will enjoy Hawaiian cultural offerings—such as lei-making, “Talk Story sessions, and ukulele lessons—led by the Montage Kapalua Bay's onsite Cultural Ambassador. When it's time to eat, families can dine at a variety of onsite restaurants, including the signature Cane & Canoe. They may also choose to cook in their full-sized kitchen or travel merely ten miles to the historic town of Lahaina.