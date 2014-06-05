10 Best Theme Parks for Kids

From Florida to California, these theme parks perfect for kids of all ages offer plenty of pint-size rides, healthy eats, family conveniences, and high-tech features.

1. Legoland California

Carlsbad

All the rides, shows, and attractions at this park about an hour north of San Diego are tailored for 2- to 12-year-olds, so your family isn't wasting money on thrill rides that your kids are too small — or too scared — to go on. In fact, only two rides require kids to be 42 inches or taller.

While pint-size Lego fans will find plenty to feed their obsession (such as Duplo Village and The Lego Movie Experience, which re-creates the last scene of the film), little ones who aren't into building will appreciate the Volvo Driving School (where drivers age 3 and up get a paper license), kiddie Dinosaur coaster, and the Royal Joust (where you ride a wooden horse through a medieval forest).

"My fiancé and I took six kids, ages 5 to 12, and they loved walking around Miniland, a gallery of Lego models including Star Wars ones," says Shannon Gosney, blogger at The Mommy-Files. Safety standards are high; for instance, the park's Duplo Train has key locks on the doors so kids aren't able to climb out while the ride is moving. And long before other theme parks began offering healthier foods, Legoland California's Fun Town Market featured locally grown produce in its salad bar.

Where to stay: Book a themed family suite at the on-site Legoland Hotel, which has a castle play area in the lobby, character breakfasts, and a rockin' elevator with a disco ball. Hotel guests are allowed in the park an hour before the public. Check prices at california.legoland.com

2. Disneyland Park

Anaheim, California

With 60 rides and attractions for visitors of any height — the most of any park in Parents survey — you'll get your money's worth.

"Because the rides are much closer together than at other Disney theme parks, you won't waste time or wear kids out by walking long distances from attraction to attraction," says Guy Selga, a researcher for TouringPlans.com, a website with suggested itineraries for major theme parks.

Baby centers (with high chairs and nursing stations), kiosks that make it easier for special-needs visitors to get the most out of their stay, and produce carts featuring innovative snacks such as mango slices with lime and tajin spice make the park more family-friendly.

Where to stay: Pick the Disneyland Hotel, which features newly remodeled rooms, a pool with three slides and a toddler splash zone, and early park admission. (Check out prices at disneyland.disney.go.com) You can also sleep cheaper at more than a half dozen non-Disney hotels, such as Hilton Anaheim and Best Western Plus Anaheim Inn, which are a short walk to the park.

3. Magic Kingdom Park

Orlando

While Disney's first Florida theme park has more than three dozen rides, the entertainment steals the thunder. "The character parades, fireworks show, electrical water pageant, and street parties make the park even more fun for families," says Len Testa, coauthor of The Unofficial Guide to Walt Disney World. His favorite little-known attraction: A Pirate's Adventure: Treasure of the Seven Seas, a high-tech interactive quest where you unlock magic portals to take down the Disney Villains. "The effects are spectacular at night," he says.

The park has also turned to technology to help families cut down on wait times with FastPass+ (it's free). Instead of picking up these quick-line-access passes in the park (where they'd be gone for some rides by early afternoon), Disney World now allows you to choose your three FastPass+ rides up to 60 days in advance for any of its Florida parks.

Where to stay: Stay at Disney's Contemporary Resort, a five-minute monorail ride or 15-minute walk away. (Check prices at disneyworld.disney.go.com.) Or book Disney's Pop Century or All-Star Music Resort for a third of the cost and take a 25-minute bus ride to the park.

4. Universal's Islands of Adventure

Orlando

Known for its immersive themed areas, this park makes two of kids' favorite book series come to life. Toddlers and preschoolers will adore the whimsical Seuss Landing featuring five rides inspired by Dr. Seuss's classic tales, including a whirling Cat in the Hat adventure and a spin in the air with One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish. Kids can have green eggs and ham for lunch and get an autograph from Thing One or Thing Two.

School-age kids will be wowed by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Hogsmeade, which transports families into life at Hogwarts and immerses them into the iconic village of Hogsmeade. Wizards-in-training will want to go on the Flight of the Hippogriff family coaster and check out Ollivanders Wand Shop, where they might be chosen to participate in a magical wand show that re-creates Harry's experience when getting his first wand.

"We stayed true to the Harry Potter books when developing this area," says Mark Woodbury, president of Universal Creative. "Before we opened, we even flew to England so that J. K. Rowling could taste our butterbeer recipe."

Where to stay: Book a family suite that sleeps up to six at the new Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort, with themed rooms, a lazy river, a bowling alley, and early admission to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Get prices at universalorlando.com

5. Sesame Place

Langhorne, PA

Ideal for kids age 7 and under, this theme park about a half hour from Philadelphia incorporates many water activities -- such as tubing past spraying geysers and crawling through water-spraying mazes — into its lineup to keep the kids cool on hot days.

"My husband and 10-year-old son, Liam, love the water rides; I couldn't get them out of the lazy river if I tried," says Chris Skopal, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. "While they're in there, I hang out with Marc, 5, in the Ernie Water Works section."

Big Bird, Elmo, and the gang have thought of many kid-friendly details, including low sinks in the majority of restrooms so you don't have to lift young kids to wash their hands. "I love that they have showers available so at the end of the day, the boys can shower, get in their pajamas, and fall asleep on the way home," adds Skopal.

Before you leave, don't forget to stop for a photo op on a replica of Sesame Street.

Where to stay: Just a half mile from Sesame Place, the Residence Inn by Marriott in Langhorne offers free shuttle service to the park, a full kitchen, a free buffet breakfast, and a separate sleeping area for the children. Prices available at marriott.com

6. Disney's Animal Kingdom

Orlando

You get a theme park and a zoo experience in the least crowded and most low-key of Disney's Orlando offerings. The highlight: Kilimanjaro Safaris, which gives families a 20-minute open-air ride through a 110-acre African wildlife preserve with giraffes, cheetahs, lions, and elephants.

Also check out the Wilderness Explorers program, where kids can earn up to 30 sticker badges when they complete challenges that help them learn about the animals and nature within the park. Animals aside, the rides in the DinoLand section, such as TriceraTop Spin and Primeval World, are the best suited to little ones.

"Come hungry because Animal Kingdom has the most incredible food," says AJ Wolfe, owner of DisneyFoodBlog.com. "The Tusker House, for instance, features several African options on the buffet while still having plenty of old favorites for the kids. And at quick-service carts, you can pick up healthy options such as edamame, hummus and veggie pita, pea and potato samosas, and falafel."

Where to stay: Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge offers incredible views of African animals from your room window and a drop-off supervised clubhouse for children ages 3 to 12. Book at disneyworld.disney.go.com

7. Hersheypark

Hershey, PA

This sweet oasis is one of the few theme parks that has an abundance of both kids' rides and roller coasters. Thirty-three rides are available for kids under 3 feet tall, and a dozen coasters woo thrill-seeking tweens and parents. Fortunately, like most parks Hershey has a "swap" program, where one parent can ride while the other waits with a child, and then the parents trade places.

Families can escape the summertime heat by exploring the shaded walk-through zoo, heading to the 12 water rides at The Boardwalk, or slipping into the air-conditioned Chocolate World, where kids can hop on a ride to learn how their favorite candy is made and get a free taste at the end. All three are included in park admission.

Where to stay: The Hershey Lodge, which offers a free shuttle to the park, family activities such as chocolate bingo and crafts, indoor and outdoor pools, and a playground. (Rates at hersheylodge.com.) Or, for more space, book a two-bedroom deluxe log cabin at Hersheypark Camping Resort, which also offers two pools, a playground, and outdoor movies.

8. Cedar Point

Sandusky, OH

Steps from the shore of Lake Erie, Cedar Point offers three sections of young kids' rides, a collection of animatronic dinosaurs, and unique family rides including a carousel with racing horses, one of only two in the country.

"My 7-year-old daughter likes more thrilling rides than my 9-year-old," says mom Christina McMenemy. "At Cedar Point, we find plenty to keep them both happy all day — and then some." In recent years, the park installed two air-conditioned Family Care Centers, with private nursing rooms and a kitchenette.

Where to stay: The Hotel Breakers is a two-minute walk from the park and offers three pools, Peanuts-themed rooms and suites, and early entry into the park. Get rates at cedarpoint.com

9. Story Land

Glen, NH

Ideal for kids ages 7 and under, Story Land models many of its 22 rides, numerous shows, and attractions after fairy tales. Unique rides include Cinderella's Pumpkin Coach (families hop inside a giant pumpkin attached to motorized horses) and the Crazy Barn (which gets raised and spun around).

"The rides are made so that parents and kids can go on together, but they're not too boring for the grown-ups," says Heidi McIndoo, a blogger at BostonLiving OnTheCheap.com.

Where to stay: Go about 6 miles away in North Conway, New Hampshire, at Red Jacket Mountain View Resort. It features an indoor water park, family storytime, and a scavenger hunt. Check for ticket packages and prices at redjacketresorts.com

10. Six Flags Fiesta Texas

San Antonio

In addition to cool coasters, the park offers more than two dozen rides for children who are 36 inches or taller, many of them in the Kidzopolis section. One of the top picks: Yosemite Sam's Wagons, an adorable spin on a kid-size Ferris wheel.

"The distance from ride to ride is really short, so our three kids, ages 4, 6, and 7, were able to get on every ride at least once before they tired out," says Shauna Torres, who blogs at Adventuresof8.com.

Where to stay: Book the Six Flags Package at the Omni San Antonio Hotel at the Colonnade; you get four tickets, a welcome gift for each child, free shuttle to the park, and free breakfast. Find rates at omnihotels.com

