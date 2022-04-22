This Trending Weighted Anxiety Dino Keeps Selling Out, Here's Where to Get It
Some stuffed animals seem to have magical powers. They are able to comfort our children in times of uncertainty, spark their imagination when they're feeling lonely, and even become their inseparable friends. But a new generation of plushies offers an even more impressive service to our kids: they can help ease their anxiety. That seems to be the case with the new weighted anxiety dino trending on TikTok.
The now viral dino is actually part of Target's nursery decorative pillow line, but is just as cuddly as your favorite Teddy bear. The plush toy is available as a classic pink dinosaur, a green triceratops, a spotted cheetah, or a golden-horned unicorn. They all measure around 20 inches, feature a sensory-friendly soft exterior, weigh a little under 3 pounds, and cost $20.
"Weighted plush toys bring together several things that have a soothing effect on a child's mind and body," pediatric psychologist Aliza Grodko, Psy.D., tells Parents, "Weighted, cozy objects apply deep pressure to the body and that can help a child feel calm and organized." Additionally, Grodko explains that plush toys, in general, offer kids comfort, companionship, and a sense of security. "Put those two elements together, and you have a pretty powerful 'toy' or tool that can enhance your child's well-being."
To buy: Weighted Anxiety Dino, $20; Target.com
Target shoppers certainly agree with Dr. Grodko's assessment. One unicorn owner wrote that her weighted stuffed animal helps her sleep at night and calms her when she has panic attacks. Another commenter loves the weighted and squishy combination, which helps calm their anxiety and stimming (repetitive, self-stimmulating behaviors). On TikTok the plushies have quite a following, raking up hundreds of thousands of views on videos by influencers who recommend them for everything from comfort to sensory processing disorders to anxiety.
The downside to all of the attention is that the weighted anxiety dino is often hard to find in stock. Luckily, it's not the only weighted stuffed animal out there, so if you're struggling to get your hands on one of the dinos for your child, here are some alternative weighted stuffed animals to consider.
Related Items
Warmies Microwavable French Lavender Scented Plush Sloth
To buy: Warmies Microwavable French Lavender Scented Plush Sloth, $23.89; amazon.com
This comforting sloth is filled with grain, flaxseed, and dried lavender, so it's not only weighted, but it also has a calming scent. Unlike many options, this toy can be warmed in the microwave to provide even more cozy comfort, or it can be chilled in the freezer to ease the pain of minor injuries.
Friendly Cuddle Weighted Lap Puppy
To buy: Friendly Cuddled Weighted Lap Puppy, $49.99 (originally $59.99); amazon.com
The Friendly Cuddle weighted lap pad puppy is a combination of a weighted blanket and stuffed animal, as it can be used either way. It weighs 5 pounds and is filled with unscented microbeads. This lap pad also comes with a bag for storage and transport and is machine washable.
Mickey Mouse Comfort Weighted Plush
To buy: Mickey Mouse Comfort Weighted Plush, from $10.41; amazon.com
Weighing a little over 2 pounds and measuring 14 inches tall, this Mickey Mouse stuffed animal is ideal for kids as young as 3 years old who prefer character toys. It's also available in other beloved characters, including Minnie Mouse and Stitch.