Best of Toy Fair 2020

The Mandalorian is such a homerun for Disney+ that company execs say there is demand for Mando-themed toys even in markets that don’t yet have the streaming service. Audiences especially fell in love with The Child, aka Baby Yoda, and toy versions were nonexistent during the holiday season. The studio cranked up production in time to launch at Toy Fair, and shelves will be fully stocked by the time the second season of The Mandalorian debuts this October. The most adorable and affordable pick is Mattel’s 11-inch Star Wars The Child Plush, which is basically the Baby Yoda of our dreams. The preorder batch sold out immediately but you can sign up now to grab one of the next wave. For age 3 years+, $25; shop.mattel.com