Toy Fair

Get the scoop on what's new and great from the American International Toy Fair, the largest toy trade show in the Western Hemisphere. Plus: Toy trends and when you'll see the newest toys in your store.

Most Recent

Best of Toy Fair 2020
From Baby Shark Fingerlings to Dragon Hatchimals, Here's the Best of Toy Fair for 2019
These toys have us excited on our kids' behalf!
Parents Magazine's Best of Toy Fair 2018
We can't wait to let kids test these 11 new toys! Many of our Parents' "Best of Toy Fair" winners will be on shelves soon. Scroll through and get excited!
Toy Fair 2018: FamilyFun Magazine’s Top Toys for Creative Kids
Wondering what toys your kids will be begging for next? More than a thousand toy companies showed off their latest and greatest ideas at the annual North American International Toy Fair. Among those products were those that will help expand their creativity. From open-ended kits to cool new tools and wow-worthy building sets, here are FamilyFun's top 10 toys for creative kids.
FamilyFun's Toy Fair Favorites
Each year at the annual International Toy Fair, our editors look at hundreds of new games, puzzles, dolls, play sets, and more. Here's what we chose as this year's FamilyFun Toy Fair Favorites. The 20 winners were selected for their creativity, trend-setting potential, value, and fun factor.
New Trend: Toys That Aren't Afraid To Get Very Real
More Toy Fair

The Coolest Toys From Toy Fair 2012
Check out the 18 showstoppers your little ones will be begging for from this year's Toy Fair.
Etch A Sketch Inventor Dies at 86
Best Big-Kid Toys of 2012
Best Toddler Toys of 2012
Best Baby Toys of 2012
America's Most Popular Toys
