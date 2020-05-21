Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Target’s New Sun Squad Line of Summer Essentials for Kids Is the Jolt of Happiness We Need Right Now

Summer is just around the corner, and we know it’s likely to be a different experience this year than in summers past. With summer camp closures and social-distancing regulations still in place, kids will be home, and parents will be looking for fun ways to entertain them. Luckily, Target’s Sun Squad line is the perfect way to bring some sunny summer vibes right to your backyard.

The line is chock full of fun outdoor games, tableware, pool floats, and more in tropical prints, fun fruit designs, and bold colors, all guaranteed to brighten up your summer days. Kids can splash around in a Watermelon Kiddie Pool, take a ride on a ride on a Rainbow Water slide, or even set up a fun backyard picnic with the most adorable table and drinkware.

Parents will love the portable backpack and fanny pack coolers to carry drinks from the fridge to the yard in style. We never knew how much we needed an insulated pineapple print fanny pack until now!

Many of these items are currently marked down, making them even harder to resist— especially the Watermelon Jumbo Sprinkler. We see a bright summer in your future with these amazing products.

Below we’ve rounded up eight of our favorite products from Target’s new collection — but it was tough to narrow them down, so be sure to check out Target’s full Sun Squad line.

Babies can splish, splash, and play all day in this fun inflatable pool with a removable canopy.

Turn your backyard into a mini waterpark with this awesome and colorful water slide.

This rainbow inner tube is totally Insta-worthy. It’s also built to last with with durable and puncture-resistant material

Kids will look cool in this beach chair with not one, but two cup holders.

Summertime is for taking it slow! Get inspired to relax with this adorable sloth pool float.

Kids love bubbles, and this narwhal blaster will keep them entertained for hours. The fun machine can also play music and change colors.

Spend the day watching “Alice in Wonderland” and then teach your kids croquet with this portable set that includes a carrying bag, croquet mallet, wickets, and croquet balls

