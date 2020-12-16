Disney’s Mystery Savings Event Includes Over 1,200 Products at Surprise Discounts, Including Frozen Toys

With just about two weeks left until the end of the year, many parents are getting ready to say “goodbye” to 2020. But there’s still some joy to be had, especially when it comes to fun toys and gifts. Right now, shopDisney is holding its Mystery Savings Event, and the deals are too good to pass up.
Parents have likely done the bulk of their Christmas shopping, however, there still might be a few gifts that didn’t make the final cut. While shopDisney can’t guarantee that these gifts will arrive before Christmas, it’s always a nice treat to have a toy arrive. After the year it’s been, we are all for throwing out the traditional gift-giving rules and making the holiday season last as long as possible.
Right now, there are over 1,200 items marked down at yet-to-be-revealed discounts. All you have to do is simply add the item to your shopping bag, and the new, lower price will appear.
Included in the Mystery Savings Event lineup are popular toys, clothes, merch, and more like this Mickey Mouse Diner Play Set, marked down to $55.99 (originally $79) and this adorable Baby Yoda shirt that is now $10.49 (originally $14.99). We’ll even be snagging one of these suitcases for when it’s safer to travel.
Plus, there are also gifts for Mom and Dad like this Minnie Mouse Sleep Set and this Marvel Comics Ringer Tee.
There’s really nothing like the magic of Disney to bring a smile to your child’s face, which is well-deserved after this year. Shop our picks below, and make sure you add everything you want to your cart before the sale ends on December 17.
To buy! Minnie Mouse Smoothie Shop Play Set, $17.49; shopdisney.com (originally $24.99)
To buy! Miles Morales Spider-Man Costume for Kids, $34.99, shopdisney.com (originally $49.99)
To buy! Toy Story 4 Forky Plush, $11.86; shopdisney.com (originally $16.95)
To buy! Disney Animators' Collection Rolling Luggage – 20'', $55.99; shopdisney.com (originally $69.99)
To buy! Frozen and Frozen 2 Mega Figure Set, $34.99; shopdisney.com (originally $49.99)