Parents' 50 Best Toys for Kids of 2021

Give the gift that makes their holiday! Curated by experts, tested by kids, and rated by parents, these 50 best new toys came out on top to win our annual seal of approval.

It's time to get circling for Santa! More than 80 children across the country put their play skills to work by trying out more than 300 new toys for Parents magazine. We compiled feedback from their families to find 50 clear winners.

These dolls, building sets, science kits, and more are sure to cause ooh's and aah's on Christmas morning or each night of Hanukkah. Best of all, these toys will keep kids away from their screens and using their minds to create, learn, pretend, and imagine.

One note: We hear that shipping delays could make some toys scarce as the season goes on. Our advice: Don't wait long to buy, especially if you already know what your kids will want. Just stash them away for the big day!

Best Baby and Toddler Toys

Best to begin with the basics! For the little ones, we love toys that bring learning to playtime. Stuffed animals, musical toys, and playthings with buttons galore introduce tots to nurturing, encourage fine motor skills, and get them learning about letters, numbers, and more. Browse the winners here.

Best Preschool Toys

Preschoolers love to create. Toys that allow them to use their hands and minds to mold shapes and scribble designs always perform well—especially if their favorite character is involved! They also can't get enough of pretend play, so here you'll find plenty of playsets to fire their imaginations. Browse the winners here.

Best Toys for Big Kids

By this age, kids often know (and will voice!) their toy interests, whether it be dolls, building sets, or games. We found new favorites and add-ons to beloved brands so you can keep the fun going. Browse the winners here.