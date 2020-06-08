LEGO Pulls Police and White House Playsets from Stores in the Wake of Black Lives Matter Protests

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The toy company is taking a stand against racism with the major choice as well as an announcement of a $4 million donation to support Black children. Here are 5 Lego scenes kids can play with instead.

After the death of George Floyd rocked the country, many companies started stepping up to support racial injustice and the Black Lives Matter movement—and LEGO is one recent brand to voice its support.

This week, LEGO announced it would stop advertising certain playsets and is asking its retailers to do the same. According to Toy Book, a letter from Rakuten Linkshare on behalf of LEGO stated, "In light of recent events, LEGO has requested the below products to be removed from sites and any marketing ASAP," listing 31 sets that depicted scenes with police, firefighters, and the White House.

LEGO is also putting its money where its mouth is by donating $4 million to "organizations dedicated to supporting black children and educating all children about racial equality," it announced on Instagram.

"We stand with the black community against racism and inequality," the brand said. "There is much to do."

LEGO joins companies like Facebook, Etsy, Toms, and more that have also committed funds to organizations fighting for racial equality. Parents also has a number of resources, including tips for teaching diversity to your kids and a list of anti-racist children’s books for families to read together.

