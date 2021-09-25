Latinx-Owned Baby, Kid, and Toy Brands You Can Shop Now for Hispanic Heritage Month

Why should we care whether the baby products, kids' clothing, and toys we buy come from Latinx-owned companies? There may be too many reasons for me to list in this space. For one, we want all kids to grow up knowing that neither their race nor their family's country of origin should stop them from being entrepreneurs—and they can't do that if they don't see examples of it happening around them. For another, as immigration debates rage on in this country, many adults need a little reminding of what immigrants and the children of immigrants can accomplish. So it's time once again to vote with our wallets.