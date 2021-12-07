14 Last-Minute Gifts for Kids That Will Get There in Time for Christmas

We're not logistics experts, but it seems pretty obvious that toys made in the U.S. with fewer complex parts that come from overseas are going to ship faster than the alternative. That's not always going to be the case, since bigger toymakers and stores have been muscling their way into those overcrowded ports, and a shortage of truck drivers affects every company. But here are some of those American-made toys we think are a good bet this Christmas—and for any other gift-giving situation, for that matter. This is also an excellent reason to turn to books as the perfect gift. Gently used books are always easy to come by, and though the supply chain did cause some delays in new book releases, we know there are still plenty of children's books to buy from those virtual and real shelves.