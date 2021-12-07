14 Last-Minute Gifts for Kids That Will Get There in Time for Christmas
After we got through that toilet-paper shortage and waited months to replace our used cars or broken appliances, we were supposed to have already learned that "supply chain issues" were more than just a buzzword in the news. And yet, here many of us are, searching for last-minute Christmas presents for the kids in our lives and finding out that a whole lot of items have estimated delivery dates in January.
Fear not, generous readers. You may not be able to find the hottest toys of the year in time for Christmas delivery (though, really, Amazon Prime membership still does wonders in that regard), but you don't have to disappoint the children either. No, we're not suggesting you give small children a handwritten I.O.U. or a printout of the gifts you bought that will arrive in a few weeks. Delayed gratification just isn't their strong suit. Instead, we have here some last-minute gift ideas that will thrill them every bit as much as getting the latest and greatest trendy collectible plastic thingy, and maybe almost as much as if you scored them a new gaming console (sorry, we're not wizards).
In order to get around the supply chain obstacles thrown in our way, we have here toys that don't have microchips (the foreign-made part responsible for many of the worst delays), toys that are made in the U.S.A., digital subscriptions for entertainment and education, and book options (both real and digital).
Toys That Can Ship Quickly
We're not logistics experts, but it seems pretty obvious that toys made in the U.S. with fewer complex parts that come from overseas are going to ship faster than the alternative. That's not always going to be the case, since bigger toymakers and stores have been muscling their way into those overcrowded ports, and a shortage of truck drivers affects every company. But here are some of those American-made toys we think are a good bet this Christmas—and for any other gift-giving situation, for that matter. This is also an excellent reason to turn to books as the perfect gift. Gently used books are always easy to come by, and though the supply chain did cause some delays in new book releases, we know there are still plenty of children's books to buy from those virtual and real shelves.
The Dough Project
These colorful jars of dough are made in the U.S. from natural, food-grade ingredients—which is a relief for parents whose toddlers can't resist tasting their toys. You can buy a one-time gift or a subscription, and orders will ship within two days.
To buy: The Dough Project 9-Pack, $54.99 (originally $59.98); thedoughproject.com.
The Dipp!t Ball Pit
It's going to be a while before we feel great about taking kids to indoor play spaces again. Even in the beforetimes they were a great place to contract pink eye. Instead, delight littles for days on end with their own ball pit. This one from adored inflatable pool brand Minnidip is so beautiful, parents won't even mind setting it up in the living room for a while. Also, it ships within days from the company's Chicago headquarters.
To buy: The Dipp!t Ball Pit in Blush Sherbet Velvet, $199; minnidip.com.
Online Books That Support Local Bookstores
Books are gifts that you can open again and again, aren't they? Order soon from Bookshop.org, which will ship books anywhere in the U.S. while supporting the local bookstore of your choice. Missed the December 10 deadline to ship by Christmas? You can still go ye ole gift-card route and let the kids support the bookstore they choose.
To buy: 'Eyes That Kiss in the Corner' by Joanna Ho, $16.55 (originally $17.95); bookshop.org.
Other gift ideas:
Subscriptions That Keep on Giving
Rather than giving one big toy that kids may or may not still play with come January, a toy subscription will deliver satisfying fun for months. You'll have to order very soon to get the first box delivered by Christmas, but we have an idea to get around that problem too. If you've missed that deadline, shop separately for something small that represents the subscription, and deliver it with a note about what's coming next. For example, if you're giving a Baketivity subscription, get them a whisk and the ingredients to make cupcakes. For a subscription to STEM or science kits from KiwiCo or Mel Science, get them a fun lab coat and goggles to play scientist.
Lovevery Play Kits
As much as babies and toddlers can be said to appreciate getting presents, they'll like Lovevery play kits even more than the wrapping paper and bows, especially when they can get a new box of toys geared specifically toward their age every two months. Order by December 13 to guarantee Christmas delivery (then again, we're not sure babies understand dates, so you can probably be a little late).
To buy: Lovevery The Thinker Play Kit, $80; lovevery.com.
Other gift ideas:
- KiwiCo Crate Subscription (deadline for Christmas delivery 12/16), starting at $17.50; kiwico.com.
- Mel Science STEM Subscription (deadline for Christmas delivery: 12/15), starting at $24.90; melscience.com.
- Baketivity Subscription (check site for individual shipping deadlines), $28.95-$34.95 per month; baketivity.com.
Digital Gifts They'll Love
So, yeah, those Playstation 5s are still very hard to come by. But for those digitally minded kids and teens, you can still buy games, as well as movies, streaming subscriptions, and even comic books to deliver to their other devices in an instant. Even while this leaves them without a tangible present to unwrap, these are bound to be some of the gifts they love most this year.
Disney+ Subscription
How else can you give children the gift of magic, imagination, scientific exploration, romance, and action all at once? Even if the kid you're giving this to already has a Disney+ subscription, you can tack on this gift to extend their time and give their parents a break.
To buy: Disney+, $79.95 per year; disneyplus.com.
Comixology
Every parent of a child who is into comics and graphic novels knows that they go through these books much faster than we can keep up. But did you know they can read many of their favorite series—and discover new ones—instantly on a tablet or computer? The Amazon-owned site sells these as individual digital books, series subscriptions, and in an unlimited subscription for $5.99 per month.
To buy: Cat Kid Comic Club Vol. 2: Perspectives by Dav Pilkey, $12.99; comixology.com.
Outschool Classes
Live online classes from services like Outschool saved many a parent during the dark days of school closures. Now we can continue to turn to the site, a hub for small-group and private Zoom classes with qualified teachers, for our kids' extracurricular pursuits. They can learn to draw or sculpt their favorite characters, have a tea party with their favorite dolls, take drama and dance in their own living rooms, travel to different time periods and countries, and learn new languages, all for about $10 per class.
To buy: Outschool Gift Card, $50-$200; outschool.com.
Digital Video Games
If the kids you're buying for already have their own computer or game console, or can just borrow a PC, you can very easily give them the digital code for a game they'll play for months on end.
To buy: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Switch Code, $59.88; amazon.com.
Other gift ideas:
- Epic! Children's Online Book Service, $6.67-$9.99 per month; getepic.com.