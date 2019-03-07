10 Water Toys for Toddlers You Need This Summer

Connect the Banzai Sprinkle Splash Play Mat to your hose, and water starts spurting and sprinkling up out of it. What could be more delightful to a 2 year old? At 4.5 feet across, the mat is big enough for your toddler to share the fun with a buddy. This gets our vote for best bang for the buck (it retails around $12), even if you only get one season out of it. Ages 18 months to 3 years.