Age-by-Age Guide to Toys

"Your baby is fascinated by cause and effect and will enjoy any toy that responds to his actions and makes use of newly acquired motor skills," says psychologist Robin Goodman, Ph.D., director of NYU Child Study Center's Website, www.aboutourkids.org. For instance, he'll love toys that allow him to hit a ball with a hammer as well as toys with buttons that cause music to play or characters to pop up. Some high-tech toys for this age will name a letter, a shape, or a number when your baby presses a button. He's too young to actually learn his ABCs, but he'll still enjoy interacting with these toys and being exposed to language.

Top Toys:

Stacking rings

Nesting cups or boxes

Push- or pull-toys that make noise or have pieces that pop up or move

Hammering sets that let kids hammer pegs or balls through holes

Simple, sturdy musical instruments like tambourines, drums, or maracas

Shape sorters

Large play vehicles, such as a school bus or a fire engine, plus plastic people that ride in them

Puzzles with four or five pieces

Rubber ducks or toy boats for bathtime