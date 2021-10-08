Pretend Play Just Got Very Useful: These Toy Vacuums Have Real Suction

We know that children learn best by watching us, so we shouldn't be surprised when they try to turn the everyday objects we use around the house into their own toys. This is all good when it comes to pots and pans, but when your toddler tries to grab a dirty mop or an electric appliance, things can get gross at best and dangerous at worst. That's why toy makers were pretty smart when they invented role-playing toys that mimic cleaning tools. And we're here to praise the absolute geniuses who decided to make toy vacuums that really suck.