Target Has an Under-the-Radar Clearance Section with So Many of Your Kids' Favorite Character Toys on Sale
While we're accustomed to seeing great toy deals at certain times of year, like close to the holidays, that's certainly not the only time we buy presents for our kids. Maybe they've got a birthday, or have done something to deserve a special treat. Or maybe we grownups just crave that boost of joy that comes from seeing our kids excited about a new toy. And we'd like to let you in on a little hack for doing so while also saving money: Head to Target's toys clearance section online.
This secret has been hiding in plain sight—a tab among many on the Target site that leads us to pages of dolls, vehicles, dress-up costumes and more toys that our kids will love, with discounts of 15 percent, 30 percent, even 35 percent off. And right now, you are in luck if your kids are preschoolers who happen to really love certain characters from TV or YouTube.
That means if you've got a "Paw Patrol," "Ricky Zoom," or ″Peppa Pig″ fan in the house, you have several discounted toys to choose from. Ryan's World keeps on churning out new mystery boxes and surprise toys, which means ever-so-slightly older versions are marked down.
Children who aren't hooked on Nickelodeon have a few options that we haven't featured here, like a Gravitrax starter set marble course for $50.99, 15 percent off the list price. That will keep older siblings busy for days while their little brothers and sisters vroom around the house with their brand-new Moto Pups or cuddle with a Kindi Kids doll.
Below are some of our favorite toys on sale in Target's clearance section.
Related Items
Fisher-Price Little People DC Super Friends Batcave
Little hands can grasp these Batman and Robin figures, move them around the simple Batcave, fly in the Bat helicopter, and put them to bed in a Bat bed. Press the button for music and sounds, and fold it up for easy storage. Ages 1.5 and up.
To Buy: Fisher-Price Little People DC Super Friends Batcave, $20.39 (originally $23.99); target.com
Peppa Pig Toy Vehicles
Peppa Pig, George Pig, Rebecca Rabbit, Richard Rabbit, and Zoe Zebra are all here in their own wheeled vehicles so your Peppa fan can push them along and create their own stories. Ages 2 and up.
To Buy: Peppa Pig Toy Vehicles, $16.99 (originally $19.99); target.com
Paw Patrol Chase Moto Pups Deluxe Vehicle
Drop-in the included Chase into his motorcycle, pull it back, and watch it zoom off and pop a wheelie. We love how pull-back vehicles don't ever need batteries. Ages 3 and up.
To Buy: Paw Patrol Chase Moto Pups Deluxe Vehicle, $12.65 (originally $14.89); target.com
LeapFrog Blue's Clues & You! Blue Learning Watch
Fans of pup detectives Blue and Magenta can now wear a real working watch that includes a timer, an alarm, and four interactive games. Ages 3 and up.
To Buy: LeapFrog Blue's Clues & You! Blue Learning Watch, $8.91 (originally $10.49); target.com
Ryan's World Mystery Playdate Large Octagon Mystery Box
After making his name unboxing toys on YouTube, and eventually getting his own Nickelodeon show in which unboxing becomes a puzzle, it makes complete sense that Ryan Kaji (and his parents) created a line of their own unboxing toys. This Mystery Box contains 20 hidden toys—figures, splash balls, a pie launcher and more—to discover (and then, of course, play with). Ages 3 and up.
To Buy: Ryan's World Mystery Playdate Large Octagon Mystery Box, $31.99 (originally $39.99); target.com
Ryan's World Surprise Mini Safes
Kids can also copy their unboxing hero with this set of four tiny "safes" and one surprise box, which they can open with the included sledgehammer. The toys inside could be glow-in-the-dark ooze, a buildable brick figure, sand, or another fun surprise. Ages 3 and up.
To Buy: Ryan's World Surprise Mini Safes, $9.74 (originally $12.99); target.com
Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective Dress Up Set
Mira is no mere Disney princess. In the kids series (which you can watch now on Disney Plus) she's a young detective hired by the queen of Jalpur (basically 19th century India). So why doesn't your child already have this amazing costume in their dress-up trunk? Fits sizes 4-6X.
To Buy: Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective Dress Up Set, $14.44 (originally $16.99); target.com
Kindi Kids Snack Time Friends — Summer Peaches
These scented dolls with their delicious names remind us of the Strawberry Shortcake dolls of our childhood. The 10-inch Summer Peaches comes with her own Peaches 'n Cream Popsicle and Peach Smoothie Shopkins. Ages 3 and up.
To Buy: Kindi Kids Snack Time Friends - Summer Peaches, $15.59 (originally $19.49); target.com