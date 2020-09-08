With all the new toys that come out each and every year, it’s possible to lose sight of old classics that will never let you down. We were reminded of that when we noticed that this 10-pack of Play-Doh Modeling Compound has more than 10,000 Amazon ratings, with nearly 8,000 of them five-star raves. “It was one of my favorite things to play with as a kid,” is a common refrain from parents, followed by “my kids love it too.”
No surprise, it’s the best-selling item in the Amazon “Kids’ Art & Clay Dough” category. What’s not to like about a toy that offers such open-ended imaginative play? While some note that these containers are small (2 ounces each of 10 colors), most agree it’s enough for preschoolers to get going. They can mold little figurines, make pretend foods, and create tiny accessories for their toys. Then there’s the time-honored tradition of smashing two colors together to see what happens.
Yeah, cleaning up bits of Play-Doh is a little bit of work for parents, but it’s worth the effort to keep your kid busy and happy while you get something done. Plus, watching them gives you a little walk down memory lane! There's a good reason why Play-Doh was named to the Toy Hall of Fame back in 1998: It’s a screen-free, low-cost, art-centric plaything. The 10-pack is $7.99 at Amazon and for ages 3 and up.
To buy: Play-Doh Modeling Compound 10 Pack, $7.99; amazon.com
If you do think you’re gonna need more than 20 ounces and more than 10 colors, there’s also this 24-pack of 3-ounce cans for $20.99 and a giant 36-pack of 3-ounce cans for $24.99. You’ll notice that the price per ounce gets lower the more you buy—but it’s up to you if you need more than a dozen cans and colors!