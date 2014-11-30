The 12 Best Gifts for Kids of All Ages
From stocking stuffers and beyond, here are some of our favorite things bound to give your kiddo (yes, even that temperamental teen) the warm fuzzies this holiday season.
Squishmallows Rayford the Gnome
Gnome is where the heart is, and this lovable guy is ready to snuggle! Ages 0 and up, $20 (16-inch)
Indestructibles It's Bath Time!
Not only can this sturdy storybook withstand a teething tot, but it can also get wet in the tub. Ages 0 and up, $6
Monti Kids Montessori Cooking Together Kit
Budding chefs now have all the age-appropriate tools they need to help their parents with mealtime prep. Ages 18 months and up, $100
Crate & Kids Llama Garland
Help your trendy tween transform their childhood bedroom into a stylish pad with this fetching décor. Ages 2 and up, $39
Jooki Kids' Streaming WiFi Speaker
As fun to say as it is to play, this kid-designed speaker set comes with eight colorful tokens and five figurines that provide access to streaming stories and music, minus the screen. Ages 3 and up, $160
Spice of Life SMiLE Soft LED Night Lantern
Put your little one's nighttime fears to rest with this cheery light that can go from home to Grandma's. Ages 3 and up, $13.50
Snow Candy Artic Husky Inflatable Snow Tube
Your kid will be snow day-ready when he takes to the hills with this lightweight tube that's easy to carry and maneuver. Ages 3 and up, $30
Smartwool Kids' Wintersport Full Cushion Yeti Pattern Over the Calf Socks
Bigfoot fans will appreciate these toasty socks in a playful design that deserves to be shown off. Ages 8 and up, $17
Crazy Aaron's Amazing Prediction Putty
Giving new meaning to 'stretching the truth,' inquisitive kids can ask any question, pull and squeeze the putty and wait for the answer to rise to the surface. Ages 8 and up, $15
Bright Stripes Wish Craft DIY Treasure Candle
Kids can make their own wax candle by adding special capsules that melt to reveal hidden stone and metal charms. Ages 8 and up, $33.
Smoko Lil B Dumpling Airpod Case
Protecting those precious earbuds is a cinch with this utterly adorable case. Ages 9 and up, $16
Pure Vida The Charli D'Amelio Pack
Your resident TikTok fan is sure to go ga-ga for the social media star-approved assortment of five stackable bracelets. Ages 12 and up, $45