Fisher-Price Just Released a Home Office Playset with a Toy Laptop, Headphones, a Smartphone, and, of Course, Coffee

As families adjust to the new normal of working from home (or living at work, depending on how you look at it), one toy company has taken it upon themselves to bring some humor to the situation. Fisher-Price recently released the My Home Office Set , which includes everything kids need to act just like their parents during this challenging time.
The tongue-in-cheek playset comes with a laptop, earphones, a smartphone with four interchangeable fabric "apps," and coffee. You may have seen the meme floating around Instagram of the fake playset that includes a crying baby and a bottle of wine, so we’re glad Fisher-Price released a kid-friendly version that totally mimics our lives right now.
In addition to the My Home Office set, the veteran toy company also released a Baby Biceps Gift Set and a Cutest Chef Gift Set . The first includes a toy kettlebell, a dumbbell rattle, a protein shaker, and headband. The second consists of a chef's bib, crinkle recipe card, tongs, and a teething oven mitt.
"Our new mini-me and role-play toys are the latest example of how we are delivering on our promise to create playful connections between children and the grown-ups in their lives," Fisher-Price said in the official press release.
Now your toddler can be busy taking video calls while trying to get a good workout in, all before dinnertime — which they have to prepare.
Shop the adorable toys below.
To buy! Fisher-Price My Home Office Set, $24.99; amazon.com
To buy! Fisher-Price Baby Biceps Gift Set, $24.99; amazon.com
To buy! Fisher-Price Cutest Chef Gift Set, $14.99; amazon.com