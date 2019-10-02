Parents' 50 Best Toys of 2019

Image zoom Jeffrey Westbrook

Four hundred toys. Sixty-five kid testers (and their parents!). A couple of hundred batteries and a month of unboxing and assembly. Let's just say we made our list and checked it twice. The rest is up to Santa!

Browse the 50 toys our kid testers dubbed the best of 2019 by age to find a few—OK, more than a few—gifts your own kiddos will love this holiday season. Plus, check out our roundup of budget-friendly finds that are all $20 or less.

Best Baby and Toddler Toys

Play starts here. From stackable and stretchable blocks to singing sloths, little ones loved playing with these toys—and parents loved that they kept them busy. Browse the winners here

Best Preschool Toys

These preschool toys for ages 3 and up were more than just fun to play with. They wowed us, surprised up, and even even faked us out a few times! Browse the winners here

Best Toys for Kids Ages 5 and Up

Whether they're into foam, slime, or singing, delight big kids this holiday with one of these novel new toys. Browse the winners here

Best Toys for $20 or Less

Fun doesn't have to break the bank. Just take this ask the friendly avocado guitar that made our winners list. Browse the winners here