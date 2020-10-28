Best Toys of 2020 for Big Kids
Puzzles, unboxing toys, and silly games all get the attention of kids ages 7 and up. Join them and try these together for a little family bonding time!
Haba Pi Gauss Cannon Marble Run Set
Players work their STEM skills to free build or follow picture blueprints for the Haba Pi Gauss Cannon Marble Run Set, using components to power four marbles around their track. “You have to put a little math into it,” one young tester notes.
Ages 8+
Ravensburger King of the Dinosaurs
It’s the year of the puzzle! A child can tackle the 200-piece Ravensburger King of the Dinosaurs alone or with the fam. Pieces are big but not babyish—and extra cool to the dino-obsessed.
Ages 8+
Crayola Paper Flower Science Kit
Crayola Paper Flower Science Kit results in a dozen pretty little blooms and teaches how plants “drink” water. Kids can layer in more dye for deeper colors. “They’re so proud of the results,” a dad says.
Ages 7+
Vango Toys #UpsideDownChallenge Game
For Vango Toys #UpsideDownChallenge Game, each player dons glasses that turn their vision upside down, then completes a task—like writing their name or connecting dots—and yes, hilarity ensues.
Two to six players, ages 8+
PlayMonster Trailz
The slug-themed PlayMonster Trailz is almost an intro to chess, challenging kids to outmaneuver opponents. Happily, directions are “easy, so you can start quickly,” says one mom.
Two players, ages 7+
MGA L.O.L. Surprise! Clubhouse Playset
“True happiness comes from within,” vows one mom, “but also apparently from this.” MGA L.O.L. Surprise! Clubhouse Playset has more than 40 items to unwrap, including a tiny foosball table, beanbag chairs, and two exclusive dolls.
Ages 7+