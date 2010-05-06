Best Beach Toys and Gear for 2021
Nail your next day at the beach with these kids' beach and sand toys that promise some fun in the sun, plus our clever gear picks, including a weighted beach blanket, insulated backpack, and waterproof bag for your valuables, that'll make your day more fun too.
Bindle Bottle
Hide valuables like keys in the secret compartment of the Bindle Bottle and you won’t sweat stolen goods—or dehydration.
Gogo Towel
Wear your towel instead of carrying it! The quick-drying Gogo Towel is a cover-up too. Comes in kids’ and adults’ sizes.
Society6 Fanny Pack
For a snack-bar run or a bathroom break, carry essentials in this large retro yellow-flowers-on-white Society6 Fanny Pack.
Mac Sports Two-Tone Wagon
For help with hauling, fill the lightweight and collapsible Mac Sports Two-Tone Wagon. It will come in handy on trips to sports fields too.
L.L. Bean Sunbuster Blanket
The classic L.L. Bean Sunbuster Blanket is weighted to stay on the sand and folds into its own tiny tote.
Seehonor Cooler Backpack
Carry meals and drinks hands-free with a Seehonor Cooler Backpack, which holds the equivalent of 30 liters.
Wyatt Swim Printed Bucket Hat
The UPF 50+ Wyatt Swim Printed Bucket Hat protects your kid’s scalp and ears while shading their eyes.
Ekobo Biobu Animo Sand Play Set
The Ekobo Biobu Animo Sand Play Set, made from bamboo fiber, can help kids get a sandy sculpture started.
Rainbow One-Piece Rash Guard
Simplify sun protection for toddlers with the coolest rainbow One-Piece Rash Guard.
Rensare Waterproof Bag
Stash your phone and other items that need to stay clean and dry in the reusable Rensare Waterproof Bag.
Hog Wild Wing Ball
Throws like a football but floats on the waves! The Hog Wild Wing Ball is a cool new option for a game of catch.
Cloud Bag
Go ahead and stuff this Cloud Bag, which weighs practically nothing, zips closed, and has an inner zippered pocket.