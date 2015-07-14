Best Backyard Toys for Kids This Summer
Bubbles
They’re magic! The 2-foot-tall inflatable Little Kids Fubbles Bubblin’ Whale has a machine that tucks inside so it can spout continuous bubbles for the kids to chase down. 3 years+
Face "Paint"
For the look of face paint with no artistry required, just use a wet sponge and PlayMonster Face Paintoos. They work like temporary tattoos, so they won’t smudge when kids wipe their face. 4 years+
Craft Time
The adorable Paint Your Own Fox from Creative Roots includes a 6-inch ceramic animal and six paint pots kids can use to decorate it. (Other animal options include a llama and a unicorn.) 8 years+
Tie-Dyeing
With its self-contained orb, Yulu Swirl & Style Tie Dye Studio offers the joy of making cool designs with way less mess. Kids push any of the six dye bottles into self-sealing valves and spin color onto a white shirt (not included). 6 years+
Friendly Competition
It’s a safe take on darts that can be played outside or inside. Kids toss lightweight foam Toysmith Warrior’s Mark Throwing Blades toward the 26-inch-diameter foldable target to see who gets the most points. 6 years+
Backyard Golf
Kids create their own course using the weighted flag cup, right-size golf clubs, and four hybrid badminton/golf balls in Hog Wild Birdie Golf. When kids are done with one hole, they throw the flag cup and play to wherever it lands. 4 years+