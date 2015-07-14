Best Backyard Toys for Kids This Summer

By Jenny Comita and Yolanda Wikiel
Courtesy of Little Kids Inc.
For DIY summertime entertainment, Laurie Schacht, mother of three and chief toy officer of The Toy Insider, recommends:
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Bubbles

Courtesy of Little Kids Inc.
Shop Here

They’re magic! The 2-foot-tall inflatable Little Kids Fubbles Bubblin’ Whale has a machine that tucks inside so it can spout continuous bubbles for the kids to chase down. 3 years+

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Face "Paint"

Courtesy of PlayMonster
Shop Here

For the look of face paint with no artistry required, just use a wet sponge and PlayMonster Face Paintoos. They work like temporary tattoos, so they won’t smudge when kids wipe their face. 4 years+

3 of 6

Craft Time

Courtesy of Creative Roots
Shop Here

The adorable Paint Your Own Fox from Creative Roots includes a 6-inch ceramic animal and six paint pots kids can use to decorate it. (Other animal options include a llama and a unicorn.) 8 years+

Advertisement

4 of 6

Tie-Dyeing

Courtesy of Yulu
Shop Here

With its self-contained orb, Yulu Swirl & Style Tie Dye Studio offers the joy of making cool designs with way less mess. Kids push any of the six dye bottles into self-sealing valves and spin color onto a white shirt (not included). 6 years+

5 of 6

Friendly Competition

Courtesy of Toysmith
Shop Here

It’s a safe take on darts that can be played outside or inside. Kids toss lightweight foam Toysmith Warrior’s Mark Throwing Blades toward the 26-inch-diameter foldable target to see who gets the most points. 6 years+

6 of 6

Backyard Golf

Courtesy of Hog Wild
Shop Here

Kids create their own course using the weighted flag cup, right-size golf clubs, and four hybrid badminton/golf balls in Hog Wild Birdie Golf. When kids are done with one hole, they throw the flag cup and play to wherever it lands. 4 years+

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com