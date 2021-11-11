Early Black Friday Toy Deals Are Already Live on Amazon, and Here's What We Want to Buy for Every Kid We Know

When you have a child who wants to create, you want to reward that impulse with as much positive feedback as possible. And if they're not there yet, art supplies and crafting kits are the first step to getting there. Give them supplies that are easy to use, like a Melissa & Doug easel and Crayola Washable markers, to start with. When they're inspired to make more, something like this book-making kit will let them see their dreams become something real.