Early Black Friday Toy Deals Are Already Live on Amazon, and Here's What We Want to Buy for Every Kid We Know
Time is a confusing construct, and that has never been so clear as when you see how soon Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Hanukkah, and Christmas are. (Wasn't it just July?) But with Amazon already offering Black Friday toy deals long before the official shopping holiday arrives on November 26, we don't even need to worry about how quickly the days are flying by. Right this minute, the discounts of up to 50 percent on STEM toys, kids' electronics, dolls, and games your kids will love may entice you to finish your list early.
Amazon kicked off its early deals season back in October, and every day, you'll find new sales on toys from favorite brands like Lego, L.O.L. Surprise, and Melissa & Doug, and you'll discover new brands with creative offerings for kids. We've been keeping a close eye on the site to find the best deals on the kind of entertaining and educational gifts you'd want to give. Sometimes, that's a Kindle Fire HD 10 for your avid new reader. Sometimes it's a wooden puzzle. Sometimes it's an elaborate obstacle course you'll be setting up in the spring.
Check this space from now through Cyber Week for an updated list of the best Amazon toy deals we can find.
Below are the best early Black Friday toy deals on the site.
Deals on STEM Toys and Building Sets
To buy: Klutz Lego Gear Bots, $19.75 (originally $24.99); amazon.com.
- Quercetti Play Montessori Primo Teaching Clock, $19.28 (originally $25)
- Engino Toys Creative Engineering STEAM Maker Junior 10-Model Set, $12.05 (originally $34.99)
- Ulone Dinosaur Planet DIY, $18.88 (originally $26.98)
- Smart Lab Toys Go Natural! Deluxe Lip Balm Kit, $23.98 (originally $29.02)
- Uptown Farmer Kids Unicorn Fairy Garden Kit, $12.60 (originally $18)
From the moment babies start experimenting with gravity, kids are ready and willing to learn about science, technology, engineering, and math through hands-on fun. Great deals on a Lego Gear Bots kit, dinosaur building sets, and indoor gardens will help you give gifts that light up those inquisitive minds.
Deals on Dolls, Plush Toys, and Imaginative Play
To buy: Playmobil Furnished Hospital Wing, $74.99 (originally $89.99); amazon.com.
- Melissa & Doug Mine to Love Mix & Match Playtime Doll Clothes, $19.99 (originally $24.79)
- The Petting Zoo Lash'z White Tiger, $11.96 with coupon (originally $18.99)
- Melissa & Doug 20-Piece Steep and Serve Wooden Tea Set, $20.99 (originally $32.49)
- Gund Cozys Collection 20-inch Lion, $61.17 (originally $75)
- Kids Preferred Carter's Corduroy Dinosaur, $11.32 (originally $14)
- Memory Building Company Mermaid Surprise Box, $24.21 with coupon (originally $29.99)
- FoxPrint Princess Castle Play Tent, $22.99 (originally $34.99)
- Pacific Play Tents Kids Tree House, $59.30 (originally $73.99)
Of course, we've seen children play imaginatively with nothing but a rock and a blanket, but at this time of year, it's so much fun to give them new tools for their made-up worlds. Throughout this month, we've seen great prices on stuffed lions, magical princess dolls, and adorable baby dolls—and all the clothing and accessories these dolls could ever need. Some kids' play leads them to unconventional settings, like this very detailed Playmobil hospital wing. They may also want to create those worlds in a space of their own, like an indoor play tent or castle.
Deals on Toy Trains, and Cars, Planes, and More
To buy: Thames & Kosmos Remote-Control Machines: Construction Vehicles, $79.92 (originally $99.95); amazon.com.
- Green Toys Pink Dump Truck and Board Book Set, $29.50 (originally $44.99)
- Green Toys Blue and Orange Seacopter, $18.87 (originally $21.99)
- Melissa & Doug Paw Patrol Wooden ABC Block Truck, $20.99 (originally $26.99)
- Imaginarium All in One Train Table, $120.22 (originally $149.99)
- Best Ride On Cars Fiat, $108.59 (originally $149.99)
- Lil' Rider Wiggle Car, $37.99 (originally $74.99)
If your kid is a fan of things that vroom, you have probably never been at a loss for what presents to buy them. Now you can save on sustainably made trucks and helicopters from Green Toys or Paw Patrol vehicles that teach the alphabet. Kids can create their own transportation hub on a reasonably priced train table, too. When it's time to get moving themselves, they can hop on a ride-on miniature Fiat or a streamlined Wiggle Car. And we're going to bet even the grown-ups will want a turn with this remote-control construction vehicle kit.
Deals on Tablets, Smart Watches, and More Electronic Gadgets for Kids
To buy: VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX in Purple, $55.99 (originally $64.99); amazon.com.
- Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet, $299.99 for 2 (from $399.98)
- LeapFrog Blue's Clues and You! Scribble and Write Handy Dandy Notebook, $19.29 (originally $27.99)
- Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot Smartwatch in Red, $54.99 (originally $67.99)
- Novie Interactive Smart Robot, $21.71 (originally $24.99)
As much as we want to limit our kids' screen time and prevent them from becoming robot zombies, we also want to raise kids that will be comfortable with all the tech of today and tomorrow. It's a good thing they'll be able to learn while playing with their smartwatches, taking notes in their Blue's Clues tablet, and eventually programming their own little robot friend—all of which are available for really great prices right now.
Deals on Sports and Outdoor Toys
To buy: Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course for Kids, $82.44 (originally $96.99); amazon.com.
- Fajiabao Kids Basketball Hoop, $20.92 (originally $31.99)
- Franklin Sports Kids Teeball Tee and Pitching Machine, $23.75 with coupon (originally $29.99)
- Commouds Large Inflatable Swimming Pool, $49.98 with coupon (originally $59.90)
Some kids don't seem to stop moving ever, and others need a little bit of encouragement to get active. Play is the prescription for both types of children, whether that's helping them with tee-ball, setting up a tiny hoop in the backyard, investing in a Ninja Warrior obstacle course, or planning ahead for warm weather with an inflatable pool for the backyard.
Deals on Puzzles and Games
To buy: Catan Board Game; $35.20 (originally $55) amazon.com.
- U/K Animal Shape Wooden Jigsaw Puzzles (Set of 6), $9.23 with coupon (originally $21.98)
- Buffalo Games Kim Norlien Home Sweet Home 1000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle, $12.70 (originally $14.99)
- Gallison Houseplant Jungle 1000-Piece Puzzle, $14.40 (originally $16.99)
- Ticket to Ride, $30.17 with coupon (originally $54.99)
- Blockhead! The Original Stacking Game, $8.93 (originally $14.97)
Puzzles and games aren't just the answer to cold and rainy days—they're the way to stimulate young brains and gather the family for fun and laughs. Find simple wooden puzzles and elaborate 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles for much less than you could during the Great Puzzle Shortage of 2020 (that was a thing, right?). And get ready to giggle about each other's engineering skills with a game of Catan, Ticket to Ride, or Blockhead.
Deals on Art Supplies and Crafts
To buy: L.O.L. Surprise! Creativity Case, $15.75 (originally $16.99); amazon.com.
- Made By Me Create Your Own Window Art, $10.97 (originally $18.99)
- Melissa & Doug Double-Sided Magnetic Tabletop Art Easel, Dry-Erase Board and Chalkboard, $28.99 (originally $43.29)
- Lulu Jr. Illustory Book Making Kit, $23.98 (originally $29.99)
- The Pencil Grip Kwik Stix Tempera Paint, $16.87 (originally $25)
- Crayola Ultra Clean Washable Markers, $13.41 (originally $18.49)
When you have a child who wants to create, you want to reward that impulse with as much positive feedback as possible. And if they're not there yet, art supplies and crafting kits are the first step to getting there. Give them supplies that are easy to use, like a Melissa & Doug easel and Crayola Washable markers, to start with. When they're inspired to make more, something like this book-making kit will let them see their dreams become something real.
Deals on Sensory and Fidget Toys
To buy: Pizzpop Among Us Pop Toy, $15.62 (originally $18.95); amazon.com.
- Okeput 50-Piece Pop Fidget Toys, $21.24 (originally $24.99)
- Kinetic Sand Sandisfying Set, $8.99 with coupon (originally $19.99)
- Goheyi Pop Purse Fidget Toy Shoulder Bag, $8.99 (originally $14.99
The phenomenon that is the boom of sensory and fidget toys continues into the holiday season, which is fantastic news to anyone shopping on a budget. It costs so little to delight kids with a giant pop fidget toy, many little ones as stocking stuffers, or a shoulder bag-pop-toy combo disguised as a hamburger. If you've got a place that's easy to clean up, let them mess around with Kinetic Sand, which is a great price right now.