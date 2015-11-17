2015 FamilyFun Tech Toy Awards

View-Master Virtual Reality, which comes complete with sound, 360-degree views, and educational tidbits. Download the app to your smartphone, pop it into the viewer, and let your child start exploring. Ages 7 and up, $30, additional reels, $15 for three.

2. Kids go from homework to playtime in a flash with the 9-inch Kurio Smart Windows tablet. It comes with a detachable keyboard that's perfect for typing book reports—and it's preloaded with Microsoft Office, along with 40 apps and games. Ages 6 and up, $200.

3. Take home the Sphero BB-8, the awesome new robot from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The app-controlled toy rolls around, acts autonomously, and projects holograms. BB-8 even learns to recognize voices. Ages 8 and up, $150.

4. When your child slips an adorable DigiPuppet on his finger, the critter's nose works as a stylus on any touch screen. Pair it with the interactive e-storybook Honey Bunny Learns to Share to build your little one's math and spelling skills. Ages 3 and up, $15.

5. The one-button Polaroid Cube + camera captures hi-def video and photos with a wide-angle lens. Use the built-in Wi-Fi to stream and sync to a smartphone or tablet. Pair it with Polaroid Zip, which prints color photos from your smartphone or tablet in less than 60 seconds. Bonus: The prints have a peel-off, sticky back. All ages, Cube+, $150 and Zip, $130 (sold separately).

FamilyFun Tech Toy Awards - Image 2 Credit: Jeff Harris

6. Playmation Marvel's Avengers Starter Pack takes wearable tech to the next level. Your kid straps the motion-sensing, Iron Man–inspired "Repulser" to her arm for one of 25 preloaded missions. The device gives audio instructions and interacts with heroes and villains like Captain America and Iron Skull (both included). Similar to how laser tag works, the pack lets players run, shoot, and hide. More missions are available via a free AvengersNet app. Ages 6 and up, $120.

7. Your children can engineer up to 1,000 unique rockets, using 21 colorful pieces with the Disney Imagicademy Mickey's Rocket Builder. The smart toy pairs with the Mickey's Magical Math World app, which allows kids to play with their real-life creation in a virtual universe and go on Mickey-guided space missions—all while learning early math, shapes, colors, and problem solving. Ages 3 and up, $40.