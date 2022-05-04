Kid Toys

Most Recent

American Girl's 2022 Girl of the Year Has an Adorable Little Sister, Too
Meet Corinne and Gwynn Tan, Chinese American sisters (and dolls!) who share a bedroom in bucolic Aspen, Colorado, but who also face the challenges of a blended family and the weight of xenophobia.
Amazon's Black Friday Sale Has the Best Deals on Toys We've Seen All Year
Find tablets, Barbies, Lego sets, and fidget toys for up to 50 percent off.
Oprah's Favorite Things List of 2021 Has Thoughtful Gifts That Kids of All Ages Will Love
Colorful puzzles, inspiring books, and cuddly dolls are among the many recommendations we'll be buying ASAP.
What are Pop It Fidget Toys, and Why Are They So Popular Right Now?
A fidget toy with poppable silicone blisters, Pop Its blew up after appearing in a TikTok video with a monkey. Here's what to know about the must-have item for kids.
I've Only Bought My 3-Year-Old 4 Toys in Her Life—Here's How
Knowing the damage that consumerism does to the environment made me adopt a toy-minimalist lifestyle—and it's had a positive impact on my daughter's creativity as well as my wallet.
Mattel Wants Your Old Toys Back for Their New PlayBack Program
Mattel's toy recycling program lets you send back your used Barbies, Matchbox cars, and more for free so they can reuse the materials to make new toys in the future.
Advertisement

More Kid Toys

6 Screen-Free Audio Speakers for Kids
Calling all parents: looking for toys that appeal to kids of all ages, that they can also use on their own? Here's what you need to know about screen-free audio speakers for kids.
6 Anti-Racist Kids Brands To Support
Here are six Black-owned brands with toys, games, and books focused on education, diversity and representation.
Barbie Releases Eleanor Roosevelt Doll in Time For International Women's Day
The 15 Best Outdoor Toys for Keeping Toddlers Busy Playing Outside
The Best Indoor Play Gyms for Toddlers to Bounce, Jump, and Climb On
The Barbie Extra Line is Totally Over-the-Top But Sending the Right Message
Parents' 45 Best Toys for Kids of 2020

From toddler ride-ons to science kits, Paw Patrol to Star Wars, these new toys for kids have all been tested by children, parents, and our own editors to earn a spot on our coveted list of winners.

All Kid Toys

American Girl's 2022 Girl of the Year Has an Adorable Little Sister, Too
Amazon's Black Friday Sale Has the Best Deals on Toys We've Seen All Year
Oprah's Favorite Things List of 2021 Has Thoughtful Gifts That Kids of All Ages Will Love
What are Pop It Fidget Toys, and Why Are They So Popular Right Now?
I've Only Bought My 3-Year-Old 4 Toys in Her Life—Here's How
Mattel Wants Your Old Toys Back for Their New PlayBack Program
6 Screen-Free Audio Speakers for Kids
6 Anti-Racist Kids Brands To Support
Barbie Releases Eleanor Roosevelt Doll in Time For International Women's Day
The 15 Best Outdoor Toys for Keeping Toddlers Busy Playing Outside
The Best Indoor Play Gyms for Toddlers to Bounce, Jump, and Climb On
The Barbie Extra Line is Totally Over-the-Top But Sending the Right Message
Parents' 45 Best Toys for Kids of 2020
Best Toys of 2020 for Big Kids
Best Baby and Toddler Toys of 2020
Best Toys of 2020 for School-Age Kids
15 Water Toys for Kids That Will Turn Your Backyard Into a Mini Water Park
Meet Joss: American Girl's 2020 Doll of the Year
5 Ways Kids Benefit from Gender-Neutral Toys and Activities
10 Water Toys for Toddlers You Need This Summer
Build-A-Bear is Offering Two Major Black Friday Deals This Season
This "Fucket Bucket" Invention May Be The Solution to Your Kids' Messes
Babies "R" Us Will Reward You for Returning Your Used Baby Gear
Radio Flyer Celebrates 100th Anniversary With Sweet Video About Childhood Memories
So Your Kid Is Obsessed With Fidget Spinners? Join the Club
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com