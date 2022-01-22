The Best 'Encanto' Toys to Bring the Madrigal Magic to Your Home

Besides being an entertaining movie with a ridiculously catchy Lin Manuel Miranda soundtrack, Encanto has become something bigger for families. The movie's magical story is a welcome escape for many of us stuck at home every time our kids are quarantined. The representation of multiracial Columbian culture has been important for Afro-Latinx children to see. And, as TikTok has pointed out to us, the movie's underlying themes of familial pressure and intergenerational trauma speak to several generations at once. But we'll let the adults ponder the heavy issues (and our kids will probably soak them up without realizing it), and instead encourage our kids to have fun taking Encanto into their imaginative play time.