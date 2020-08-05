These Educational Toys Are Majorly Marked Down During Amazon's Big Summer Sale

Stock up on STEM toys and so much more for less.
By Bethany Braun-Silva
August 05, 2020
The best toys for kids are ones that teach. And since parents are always on the hunt for educational toys for their kids, we are happy to report that you can snag a bunch of top sellers on sale at Amazon.

We can always rely on Amazon for major deals on clothes and accessories for kids, but now, the deals are even better thanks to the mega retailer’s under-the-radar Big Summer Sale. Parents can stock up on STEM toys like this Chemistry Lab Kit and this Sphero Robot Soccer Ball that encourage coding and science skills. There are also markdowns on toys for younger kids, like these Carson Dellosa Instructional Cubes and these Sight Words Flash Cards that will help get them ready to go back to school.

Just like sneaking vegetables into kids' food from time to time, an educational toy is a way for kids to expand their minds and have fun in the process without them even knowing. Educational toys develop a love of learning in children and satisfy their innate curiosity, but we know they can be expensive. With discounts over 50 percent on some of our favorite educational toy brands, Amazon’s Big Summer Sale is too good to pass up. The savings event runs through September 7, with new deals going live throughout the month. You’ll definitely want to shop some of these toys before they sell out and keep an eye on all of Amazon’s current toy discounts

Below, check out the best educational and STEM toys to shop ASAP during  Amazon's Big Summer Sale. 

Amazon

To buy! Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Talking Globe, $82.20; amazon.com (Originally $134.99)

Amazon

To buy! hand2mind Moving Creations with K'NEX, $35.80; amazon.com (Originally $39.99)

Amazon

To buy! Sphero RVR: All-Terrain Programmable Coding Robot, $128.80; amazon.com (Originally $249.99)

Amazon

To buy! Didax Educational Resources Slide Abacus, $14, amazon.com (Originally $19.99)

Amazon

To buy! Digimon Bandai Original Digivice Virtual Pet Monster, $17.80; amazon.com (Originally $19.99)

