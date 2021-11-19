These Early Black Friday Disney Deals Are Exactly What We Asked Our Fairy Godmothers For
You'd have to be a very specific kind of parent to raise a kid that's somehow not a fan of anything Disney. Whether they're into fairy-tale princesses, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Toy Story, Cars, Marvel heroes, Star Wars, or one of the many other franchises under the Disney umbrella, there is a toy, outfit, furniture, dishware, makeup, or piece of furniture that they'd love to unwrap this holiday season. With all the Disney Black Friday deals we've already found this year, you're going to be able to make some little (and big) Mouseketeers very happy.
While we can't possibly list every sale on every Disney-related piece of merch on sale this month, we're here to point you in the right direction to find some really special gifts. That could mean plush toys for cuddling, elaborate castles for imaginative play, or even a brand-new big-kid bed made to look like it belongs in their favorite movie. And because we know a lot of you haven't and never will outgrow your own love of all things Disney, we're including a few items for teens and adults too.
Naturally, we're going to check out the big Black Friday sale happening at shopDisney. But there are so many other stores and sites to find very gratifying discounts on Disney gear, including Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl's, and more. Here are the best Disney deals we've found so far. Keep checking back for more!
Disney Clothing and Pajama Sales
To buy: Mickey Mouse Pajama and Pillow Set, $28.00 (originally $34.99); shopdisney.com.
The hottest kids' fashion trend of this season—and, well, all others—is showing allegiance to Mickey Mouse, Elsa, Baby Yoda, Pooh, or Lightning McQueen on your shirt at all times. Then at night, they can do so head-to-toe in their pajamas. They can do all this for less, courtesy of early Black Friday deals at Carter's and ShopDisney.
- Disney Winnie The Pooh Tee Toddler, $9 (originally $18); carters.com.
- Cars Glow Tee, $9 (originally $18); carters.com.
- Two-Piece Frozen 2 100% Snug Fit Cotton Toddler PJs, $14 (originally $28); carters.com.
- Goofy Vintage Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults, $28 (originally $34.99); shopdisney.com.
Deals on Disney Toys and Games
To buy: Tiana Ballet Doll, $22 (originally $26.99); shopdisney.com.
This is the best opportunity to make those holiday wishes come true. Find great deals on Lego Star Wars sets, princess dolls (and their castles), ride-on toys, and games featuring all their favorite characters.
- KidKraft Disney Princess Belle Enchanted Wooden Dollhouse, $70 (originally $149.99); walmart.com.
- Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter, $39.99 (originally $49.99); amazon.com.
- Osmo Super Studio Disney Mickey Mouse & Friends Game, $22.49 (originally $29.99); amazon.com.
- Funkoverse: Marvel Strategy Game, $25.29 (originally $39.99); amazon.com.
- Power Wheels Spider-Man Jeep Wrangler, $249 (originally $299.99); walmart.com.
- Disney's Frozen II Elsa Frozen Shimmer Fashion Doll, $7.60 (originally $9.99); walmart.com.
- Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child Vinyl Bobblehead, $9.99 (originally $11.99); amazon.com.
Disney and Marvel Books for Less
To buy: Marvel - Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Spider-man Look and Find Activity Book, $8.34 (originally $10.99); amazon.com.
Movies, TV shows, and imaginative play all have their place, but kids also truly love to dive into a fairy tale or adventure story in book form, too. They can return again and again to their favorites on their own. In addition to picture books, you can find activity books, drawing instruction books, and for Disney parks fans of all ages, an unofficial recipe book—all on sale.
- Learn to Draw Disney's Mickey Mouse and His Friends, $4.75 (originally $9.95); walmart.com.
- Disney Classics Little Golden Book Library: Lady and the Tramp; 101 Dalmatians; The Lion King; Alice in Wonderland; The Jungle Book, $17.49 (originally $24.95); amazon.com.
- Disney Princess: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2021, $25.53 (originally $29.99); amazon.com.
- The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook: From Delicious Dole Whip to Tasty Mickey Pretzels, 100 Magical Disney-Inspired Recipes, $11.99 (originally $21.99); amazon.com.
Disney Kids' Furniture Sales
To buy: Disney Princess Wood Art Desk and Chair Set, $34.99 (originally $55.78); walmart.com.
If you're nearing time to transition to a toddler or big-kid bed, look into the Black Friday deals at Walmart, Wayfair, and Amazon. That's where you can find beds done all up in Mickey, Minnie, Frozen, Cars, and Marvel hero themes. There are also bookshelves, kid-size chairs, tables, and desks that will make very useful gifts this year.
- Disney Mickey Mouse Wood Art Desk and Chair Set, $34.99 (originally $49.99); walmart.com.
- Delta Children Disney Frozen II Toddler Panel Bed, $124.99 (originally $152.99); wayfair.com.
- Disney Minnie Wood Toddler Platform Bed, $119.99 (originally $139.99); wayfair.com.
- Delta Children Disney Frozen Cozee Fluffy Chair, $79.99 (originally $99.99); amazon.com.
Disney Home and Electronic Deals
To buy: Little Mermaid Garmin vivofit jr. 3, $69.08 (originally $79.99); amazon.com.
Disney fans big and small don't have to settle for merely watching their favorite franchises on tablets, TVs, and phones. They can surround themselves with Disney-themed dishware and bedding, serve up Mickey Mouse waffles or a Star Wars cheese plate, and even take their Disney fandom on the move with them with a smart watch.
- Disney DCM-12 Mickey Mouse Waffle Maker, $30.89 (originally $39.99); amazon.com.
- Picnic Time Toscana by Star Wars Death Star Circo Cheese Cutting Board & Tools Set, $31.19 with code SCORE (originally $90); macys.com.
- Disney Mickey Mouse Tabletop Gift Set (Dish, Bowl, Glass), $20.99 (originally $35.50); potterybarnkids.com.
- Disney Mickey Mouse Organic Duvet Cover & Shams, $21.99 – $94.99 (originally $32.50 – $129); potterybarnkids.com.
Disney Jewelry and Makeup Black Friday Discounts
To buy: Mickey Initial Disney Pisa Bracelet, $12 (originally $28); baublebar.com.
Some of us still fondly remember our analog Mickey Mouse watches as the first bling we ever owned. Those watches are still very much a thing for fans of all ages, but they can also get a little flashier with jewelry from Baublebar and Kohl's.
- Mickey Mouse Women's Alloy Case Watch, $29.99 (originally $47.99); walmart.com.
- Kids' Disney's Minnie Mouse Crystal Adjustable Bracelet, $16.99 with code SHOP15 (originally $45); kohls.com.