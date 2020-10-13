Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

LEGOs, L.O.L. Surprise Dolls, and Thomas Trains Are Some of Thousands of Toys Marked Down for Amazon Prime Day

If you’re looking to get a headstart on your holiday shopping, you’re in luck. Amazon Prime Day is here, and it has some epic deals on toys for kids of all ages.

We definitely missed Prime Day on its usual summer date, but the bright side is that we will have less time to store (or desperately hide) our kids’ holiday toys this year. With just a little over two months until Christmas, we can save ourselves from stressful last-minute holiday shopping by doing some strategic planning while saving tons of money in the process.

Of course, some of your kid’s favorite toys are deeply discounted this year, just like in years past. Legos, L.O.L. Surprise Dolls, Hatchimals, and a slew of STEM toys are just some of the thousands of toys on sale this year. As with anything Prime Day-related, you’ll want to make sure to shop your favorite items right away as they tend to sell out quickly.

But don’t worry, Amazon is making it easier than ever to find everything you’re looking for. The retailer launched toy gift guides that are divided up by age and interests, so shopping for your Lego-obsessed 8-year-old at the same time as your Paw Patrol-loving preschooler should be a breeze.

Below, check out the best Amazon Prime Day toy deals for kids.

Best Toy Deals for Babies and Toddlers

Little Tikes Activity Garden Baby Playset, $67.95 (originally $89.99); amazon.com

8-Piece Baby Rattles Teether, Shaker, Grab and Spin Rattle, Musical Toy Set, $16.99 (originally $29.99); amazon.com

Blippi Surprise Boxes, Learning Colors, $Tk (originally $9.84); amazon.com

Best Toy Deals for Preschoolers

Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends Talking Thomas & Percy Train Set, $29.99 (originally $49.99); amazon.com

Interactive Whack A Frog Game, $25.99 (originally $52.99); amazon.com

LEGO City Advent Calendar Playset, $19.96 (originally $29.99); amazon.com

Step2 Classic Chic Play Kitchen, $99.99 (originally $149.99); amazon.com

Step2 Waterpark Arcade, $TK (originally $54.99); amazon.com

Peppa Pig's Fire Station Combo Pack, $TK (originally, $24.25); amazon.com

Best Toy Deals for 6- to 8-Year-Olds

Melissa and Doug Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter, $41.35 (originally $49.99); amazon.com

Baby Mushroom Ultimate Slime Kit, $19.97 (originally $27.99); amazon.com

Best Toy Deals for 9- to 11-Year-Olds

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Winter Disco Dollie Fashion Doll & Sister, $32 (originally $34.99); amazon.com

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. House, $159 (originally $199.99); amazon.com

Tamagotchi On — Fairy, $49.99 (originally $59.99); amazon.com

Roblox Action Collection, $TK (originally $19.99); amazon.com

Best Toy Deals for Teenagers