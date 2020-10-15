The Best Stocking Stuffers for Kids, From Toddlers to Teens
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Stocking stuffers for kids are often just as important as the gifts under the Christmas tree. They’re part of a long-standing tradition for many families and are a great way for parents (ahem, Santa) to gift kids small keepsakes or fun novelty items.
Plus, they’re usually quite inexpensive, so parents can go ahead and purchase a few for each kid without breaking the bank. And just because these toys are small doesn’t mean they don’t pack a mighty punch when it comes to fun.
The stocking stuffers on this list cover a range of interests. We found tech toys, beauty gifts, plushies, gross gadgets, art supplies, and more for all different personalities. Keep scrolling to check out the best stocking stuffers for toddlers, kids, tweens, and teens. These small-but-special gifts are sure to impress come Christmastime.
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Toddlers
Stocking stuffers for toddlers should be small, engaging, and affordable, like blocks, books, and plushies. The toys below are educational and fun and help toddlers work on developing hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills.
- Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Bath Finger Puppets, $5.99; amazon.com
- Melissa & Doug Little Chef Soft Book, $12.99; target.com
- Boon Building Bath Toy Bundle with Pipes, Cogs and Tubes, $29.99; amazon.com
- Fat Brain Toys Dimpl, $12.95; fatbraintoys.com
- Hamsoo Montessori Matching Game, $19.99; amazon.com
- Melissa & Doug Water Wow!, $14.99; amazon.com
- WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Official Song Doll, $16.99; amazon.com
- Toomies Hide & Squeak Eggs, $14.99; amazon.com
- Personalized Name Crayons, $3.50; etsy.com
- Mega Bloks Happy Puppy, $16.99; amazon.com
- Learning Resources Babysaurs Sorting Set, $16.99; amazon.com
- Manhattan Toy Squeezmeez Spike Narwhal, $9.99; amazon.com
- Battat Mini Monster Trucks, $11.95; amazon.com
- Mickey Mouse and Friends Squeeze Toy Set, $21.99; shopdisney.com
- Jasonwell Kids Drawing Pad Doodle Board,$19.99; amazon.com
- LeapFrog Chat and Count Emoji Phone, $14.99; amazon.com
- Skip Hop Zoo Crew Memory & Matching Game, $10; amazon.com
- B. toys FunKeys Toy, $14.99; amazon.com
- Melissa & Doug House Pets Jumbo Knob Puzzle, $9.99; amazon.com
- HABA Water Friends Fishing Bath Toy Set, $15.99; target.com
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Kids
This is, by far, the easiest age group to shop for. Kids ages 5 to12 are generally still excited about Christamas and opening gifts. They’ve probably been working on their Christmas list for weeks, making shopping for gifts much easier on you. We found the best tech gifts, including a smart watch and reactor pods, as well as fun imaginative toys, board games, and more for kids in this age group.
- VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch DX2, $59.99; amazon.com
- Ridley's Avocado Smash Game, $9.99; target.com
- Teegomo Scented Squishies, $14.99; amazon.com
- Basic Fun Cutetitos Babitos 2-Pack, $15.99; amazon.com
- Disney Princess Press On Nails, $2; target.com
- Blume Doll, $9.99; amazon.com
- Neliblu Wacky Tracks Snap and Click Fidget Toys, $8.97; amazon.com
- Hatchimals CollEGGtibles, $19.99; amazon.com
- Build-On Brick Mug, $11.99; amazon.com
- Learning Resources Beaker Creatures Reactor Pods, $24.99; amazon.com
- Harry Potter UNO, $5.99; amazon.com
- Fingerlings Baby Sloth, $14.99; amazon.com
- My First Princess Makeup Kit - 12 Pc Kids Makeup Set, $25.99; amazon.com
- Crayola Globbles, Fidget Toys, $16.49; amazon.com
- Jofan 5 Pack Dinosaur Building Blocks Eggs, $13.99; amazon.com
- Litake LED Night Light, $9.99; amazon.com
- Craft-Tastic Yarn Unicorn Kit, $19.99; amazon.com
- Sushi Go! - The Pick and Pass Card Game, $14.99; amazon.com
- The Original Slinky, $6; amazon.com
- Kicko Marbled Unicorn Color Slime, $19.99; amazon.com
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Tweens
The tween years are a bit tricky. After all, the name “tween” implies an in-between stage of being a kid and a teen. As if parenting wasn’t challenging enough! The gifts below are a blend of cool and fun, and include instant cameras, interactive toys, yummy-flavored lip balm, and more.
- Vsco Stickers 70 Pack, $9.99; amazon.com
- UnnFiko 3D Clear Gummy Bear Phone Case, $7.98; amazon.com
- Skull Mini Waffle Maker, $17.99; amazon.com
- Notebook Doodles Unicorns, $5.49; target.com
- Rubik's Cube 3 x 3 Puzzle Game, $7.49; amazon.com
- Pura Vida Originals Bracelet, $9.49; amazon.com
- Fortnite Solo Mode Core Figure Pack, $12.99; amazon.com
- GirlZone Hair Chalk Set, $24.99; amazon.com
- Trends International Baby Yoda Pen, $6.99; amazon.com
- Tamagotchi On, $59.99; amazon.com
- Speks Original Nickel Set of 512 (2.5mm) Magnetic Balls, $24.95; amazon.com
- Harry Potter Coloring Book, $9.40; amazon.com
- Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone, $30.99; amazon.com
- WOWGO Kids Digital Camera, $39.99; amazon.com
- Pac Man Mini Arcade, $39.99; amazon.com
- My Audio Pet Mini Bluetooth Animal Wireless Speaker, $24.99; amazon.com
- Aofmee Bath Bombs for Kids, $13.99; amazon.com
- WowWee Lucky Fortune Blind Collectible Bracelets, $11.99; amazon.com
- Lip Smacker Original Flavors Party Pack Lip Glosses, $9.99; amazon.com
- STMT D.I.Y. Personalized Jewelry Set, $19.99; maisonette.com
- Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera, $79.99; amazon.com
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Teens
Teens can be notoriously hard to shop for. Their tastes change as quickly as their moods, but don’t worry: We found the best gifts for kids 13 to 18, from cute jewelry and trendy notebooks to Kardashian-Jenner-approved makeup and, of course, a selfie light.
- Selfie Ring Light, $14.99; amazon.com
- Popping iPhone Case, $9.41; amazon.com
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $199; amazon.com
- Ready, Set, Glow! I'm Sheet Mask 10 Pack, $24; revolve.com
- Yoobi Spiral Notebook with Elastic Band, $15.25; amazon.com
- Superhero Cable Bites, $9.99; amazon.com
- Kylie Cosmetics Mini Liquid Lipsticks Set, $22; ulta.com
- EastPin Bluetooth Beanie, $18.79; amazon.com
- 4EST Shades Blue Light Blockling Glasses, $34.95; amazon.com
- Xenvo Pro Lens Kit for iPhone, $39.99; amazon.com
- Eau de Juice 100% Chilled Eau de Parfum, $55; ulta.com
- Native Union Drop High Speed Wireless Charger, $49.99; amazon.com
- BaubleBar Custom Disc Pisa Bracelet, $40; baublebar.com
- Tulip X-Large Block Party Tie Dye Kit, $20.84; amazon.com
- 100 Piece Shoe Charm Set, $7.49; amazon.com
- Personalized Name Monogram Acrylic Tumbler, $15.15; zazzle.com
- Stick On Phone Wallet, $7.69; amazon.com
- Slip Silk Midi Scrunchies Multi Pack, $45; amazon.com
- Violet Voss Fun Sized Mini Eyeshadow Palette, $18; sephora.com
- "Influencer" by Brittany Hennessy, $13.72; amazon.com