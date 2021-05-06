The Original American Girl Dolls Are Back

Nostalgia vibes! Samantha. Kirsten. Felicity. Molly. Addy. Josefina. American Girl just announced that, in honor of its 35th birthday, those six original historical characters will have 2021 rereleases in brand-new outfits. Our 8-year-old selves are ready. Er, I mean, we are ready to buy these for our 8-year-olds!

As they debuted in the 80s and 90s, these dolls and their matching stories were designed to help teach a little history along with character lessons about compassion and resilience. Samantha, for instance, lives in 1904 and though she is an orphan, she befriends a neighbor with even greater struggles. Josefina lives in New Mexico in 1824 and faces scary natural disasters that require her to dig deep and be brave. The books dip a toe into tough subjects without ever being heavy, and they help today's kids consider what it must have been like to live in another time.