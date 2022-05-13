Parents Say You 'Won't Be Disappointed' With This $28 Domino Machine Kit That's Finally Back in Stock
Back in the olden days—aka, the early '90s—we had to make up our own voices for our toys and manually danced them around with our little hands. Today, a toy without a battery or some level of WiFi connectivity is almost unheard of. But, if you're a parent who appreciates a toy that engages with your child's imagination, problem solving skills, and ability to follow directions(and one that you can join in on the fun with, too) then we have some fantastic back-in-stock news for you from KiwiCo.
The company made famous by its endorsements from celebrity moms like Reese Witherspoon and Hilary Duff just restocked its best-selling Domino Machine crate, a toy that previously sold out three times in a row. If you're unfamiliar, KiwiCo's "crates" are STEM- and STEAM-focused toy and activity kits for kids of all ages to learn while they play. KiwiCo's crates can be purchased as one-offs, like the Domino Machine, or as part of a monthly subscription.
The Domino Machine connects those two toy eras we mentioned earlier: the good 'ol days and modern times. In this kit is everything you and your child need to build a robot that automatically places dominoes in a perfect row. This "dazzling domino machine" kit includes a blueprint with step-by-step instructions, a special-edition "Tinker Zine" magazine that's all about chain reactions (like the one you'll make with 100 dominoes), and all the robot parts needed for a stimulating and exciting challenge.
The set is approved for kids aged 9 and up, but plenty of reviewers with children as young as 7 years old said the crate delivered "a perfect mix of engagement without being overly difficult to build," despite the "ingenious engineering" that went into creating this toy.
Another parent wrote that this kit is "by far the best project of any type" their family has ever put together. The shopper added that it was fun to build, "came with excellent directions," and that after about an hour spent building, the "outcome was seriously amazing!"
