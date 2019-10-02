18 Toys for Kids That Are $20 or Less

By Jessica Hartshorn and Kaitlin Lowe
October 02, 2019
Jeffrey Westbrook
Bargain alert! These new 2019 toys are just as fun as they are affordable, just ask our 2019 kid toy testers who stamped them with their seal of approval.
Start Slideshow

1 of 20

  • button
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Baby Shark Fingerlings

Jeffrey Westbrook
Shop Here

Wearing a WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Fingerling on their hand made toddlers giggle.

Ages 2 years+

3 of 20

Baby Shark Song Puppets

Jeffrey Westbrook

WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Song Puppets with tempo control sing faster or slower depending on how you move their mouth. Kids were captivated!

Ages 2 years+

Advertisement

4 of 20

Buildable Toy Story Train

Jeffrey Westbrook
Shop Here

Little sibs can send chunky versions of their favorite heroes riding around on the classic-looking LEGO DUPLO Toy Story Train.

Ages 2+ years

5 of 20

Guac Star Guitar

Jeffrey Westbrook
Shop Here

Six songs (and extra guitar riffs!) on the Skip Hop Farmstand Rock-A-Mole Guitar keep babies and parents bopping.

Ages 6 months+

6 of 20

Musical Learning Maracas

Jeffrey Westbrook
Shop Here

LeapFrog Learn & Groove Shakin’ Colors Maracas light up as they count every shake in English or Spanish.

Ages 6 to 36 months

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 20

Stack and Stretch Blocks

Jeffrey Westbrook
Shop Here

Simple but addictive, Moluk Oibo blocks satisfy babies learning to grasp and pull.

Birth+

8 of 20

Sharky Pop-Up Play Tent

Jeffrey Westbrook
Shop Here

Ducking inside the Playhut Pinkfong Baby Shark Classic Cube Pop-Up Play Tent never gets old; preschoolers will do it over and over and over ... kind of like a song on repeat!

Ages 3 years+

9 of 20

Sweet Cupcake Toppers

Jeffrey Westbrook
Shop Here

We were floored by how long kids engaged with Learning Resources ABC Party Cupcake Toppers. They decorated while parents took the cue to point out letters and numbers.

Ages 3 years+

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 20

Barbie Fashionistas

Jeffrey Westbrook
Shop Here

Testers eagerly added new Barbie Fashionistas dolls to their play. One wears a removable prosthetic leg; the other has a wheelchair and ramp.

Ages 3 years+

11 of 20

Family Friendly Orangutwang

Jeffrey Westbrook
Shop Here

PlayMonster Orangutwang caters to our love of suspense as players waited to see who would send fruit flying.

Ages 4 years+

12 of 20

Surprise Flower Pot

Jeffrey Westbrook
Shop Here

Drizzle water on Skyrocket Blume and watch as a doll grows out of the top. The flower pot is her home; decorate it with stickers, and check for hidden surprise accessories.

Ages 3 years+

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 20

Alien Autopsy Kit

Jeffrey Westbrook
Shop Here

This alien autopsy kit freaked out parents and delighted kids. A 6-year-old deftly cracked open the rib cage of Moose Toys Treasure X Aliens to dig through goo and rescue one of 18 collectible adventurers.

Ages 5 years+

14 of 20

Sticky Throwing Axe

Jeffrey Westbrook
Shop Here

Unlike a real ax, the foam handle and suction cups on the Zing Zax Throwing Axe won’t hurt a window or an innocent bystander. But it does stick to surfaces with a satisfying thunk!

Ages 5 years+

15 of 20

Fashionable Friends

Jeffrey Westbrook
Shop Here

WowWee Pixie Belles snap magnetically through clothing so they can twirl on your child’s shoulder. The toys express mood through a color-changing horn; interchangeable tails double as a bracelet or a scrunchie for a ponytail.

Ages 5 years+

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 20

Gem Stone Styler

Jeffrey Westbrook
Shop Here

Put a crystal on anything—we recommend strands of hair—with Wicked Cool Toys Blinger. The decorations come off easily yet hold to hair all day if you leave them be.

Ages 6 years+

17 of 20

Crazy Foam Ice Cream Kit

Jeffrey Westbrook
Shop Here

The Foam Alive Make ‘N’ Melt Ice Cream Kit includes a new kind of compound that can be sculpted into shapes and sits on the plastic cones. The foam has a melting quality that caused testers to shout, “It’s moving!”

Ages 5 years+

18 of 20

Slimey Sweets

Jeffrey Westbrook
Shop Here

Testers ripped open ZURU OOSH Cotton Candy Cuties! in search of the hidden figure but came back for the stretchy, fluffy, sweet-smelling slime. Parents be warned: It sticks to carpet.

Ages 3 years+

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 20

Stretchy Superheroes

Jeffrey Westbrook
Shop Here

Moose Toys Heroes of Goo Jit Zu are made for fidgeting, making a crunch or a squish in a kid’s grip. Our testers’ fave was Thrash, stretchable until his arms are a foot across!

Ages 5 years+

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement