18 Toys for Kids That Are $20 or Less
Baby Shark Fingerlings
Wearing a WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Fingerling on their hand made toddlers giggle.
Ages 2 years+
Baby Shark Song Puppets
WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Song Puppets with tempo control sing faster or slower depending on how you move their mouth. Kids were captivated!
Ages 2 years+
Buildable Toy Story Train
Little sibs can send chunky versions of their favorite heroes riding around on the classic-looking LEGO DUPLO Toy Story Train.
Ages 2+ years
Guac Star Guitar
Six songs (and extra guitar riffs!) on the Skip Hop Farmstand Rock-A-Mole Guitar keep babies and parents bopping.
Ages 6 months+
Musical Learning Maracas
LeapFrog Learn & Groove Shakin’ Colors Maracas light up as they count every shake in English or Spanish.
Ages 6 to 36 months
Stack and Stretch Blocks
Simple but addictive, Moluk Oibo blocks satisfy babies learning to grasp and pull.
Birth+
Sharky Pop-Up Play Tent
Ducking inside the Playhut Pinkfong Baby Shark Classic Cube Pop-Up Play Tent never gets old; preschoolers will do it over and over and over ... kind of like a song on repeat!
Ages 3 years+
Sweet Cupcake Toppers
We were floored by how long kids engaged with Learning Resources ABC Party Cupcake Toppers. They decorated while parents took the cue to point out letters and numbers.
Ages 3 years+
Barbie Fashionistas
Testers eagerly added new Barbie Fashionistas dolls to their play. One wears a removable prosthetic leg; the other has a wheelchair and ramp.
Ages 3 years+
Family Friendly Orangutwang
PlayMonster Orangutwang caters to our love of suspense as players waited to see who would send fruit flying.
Ages 4 years+
Surprise Flower Pot
Drizzle water on Skyrocket Blume and watch as a doll grows out of the top. The flower pot is her home; decorate it with stickers, and check for hidden surprise accessories.
Ages 3 years+
Alien Autopsy Kit
This alien autopsy kit freaked out parents and delighted kids. A 6-year-old deftly cracked open the rib cage of Moose Toys Treasure X Aliens to dig through goo and rescue one of 18 collectible adventurers.
Ages 5 years+
Sticky Throwing Axe
Unlike a real ax, the foam handle and suction cups on the Zing Zax Throwing Axe won’t hurt a window or an innocent bystander. But it does stick to surfaces with a satisfying thunk!
Ages 5 years+
Fashionable Friends
WowWee Pixie Belles snap magnetically through clothing so they can twirl on your child’s shoulder. The toys express mood through a color-changing horn; interchangeable tails double as a bracelet or a scrunchie for a ponytail.
Ages 5 years+
Gem Stone Styler
Put a crystal on anything—we recommend strands of hair—with Wicked Cool Toys Blinger. The decorations come off easily yet hold to hair all day if you leave them be.
Ages 6 years+
Crazy Foam Ice Cream Kit
The Foam Alive Make ‘N’ Melt Ice Cream Kit includes a new kind of compound that can be sculpted into shapes and sits on the plastic cones. The foam has a melting quality that caused testers to shout, “It’s moving!”
Ages 5 years+
Slimey Sweets
Testers ripped open ZURU OOSH Cotton Candy Cuties! in search of the hidden figure but came back for the stretchy, fluffy, sweet-smelling slime. Parents be warned: It sticks to carpet.
Ages 3 years+
Stretchy Superheroes
Moose Toys Heroes of Goo Jit Zu are made for fidgeting, making a crunch or a squish in a kid’s grip. Our testers’ fave was Thrash, stretchable until his arms are a foot across!
Ages 5 years+