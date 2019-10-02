Best Preschool Toys of 2019
DC Super Friends Transforming Batmobile
Parents watched their kids try the Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Batmobile and then immediately scrolled on their phone to try to buy it. The remote-control car morphs into a towering, disc-shooting vehicle of intimidation.
Ages 3 to 8 years
Barbie Dream Plane
The Mattel Barbie Dream Plane was rarely grounded during our toy test as kids fussed over details like a suitcase that fits in the overhead and the tiny seat belts. “This is flying to Disney!” one child declared as she ran it around the room.
Ages 3 to 10 years
PAW Patrol Rubble’s Digger
Mila and Emma traded off taking the wheel of the easy-to-drive Kid Trax PAW Patrol Rubble’s Digger. The battery charge held all day (yay!), but assembly was intimidating. TBH, a handyman connected the wires for us.
Ages 3 to 5 years
Monster Jam Mega Grave Digger RC
Parent-child pairs tag-teamed with Spin Master Monster Jam Mega Grave Digger RC, and it’s hard to tell which age group loved it more. This replica of the OG monster truck bounces off walls, and its foam tires don’t leave a trace.
Ages 4 years+
Buzz Lightyear Star Command Center
“Amazing!” one parent gushed about the JAKKS Pacific Buzz Lightyear Star Command Center. Your kid works the controls standing-desk-style, as shown, or you can lay the rocket horizontally and let him sit inside.
Ages 4 years+
Toy Story 4 Buzz Bot
Affirmative: Fisher-Price Imaginext Toy Story 4 Buzz Bot—with a claw, missiles, and a helmet that doubles as a spaceship—was a hit. “I can’t get him away from it,” one parent said.
Ages 3 to 8 years
Baby Shark Pop-Up Play Tent
Ducking inside the Playhut Pinkfong Baby Shark Classic Cube Pop-Up Play Tent never gets old; preschoolers will do it over and over and over ... kind of like a song on repeat!
Ages 3 years+
Cap’n Ryan’s Mega Mystery Treasure Chest
Created with Ryan, YouTube’s unboxing star, Bonkers Toys Cap’n Ryan’s Mega Mystery Treasure Chest has layers of goodies to unlock. Two guarantees: a pirate costume and fake doubloons.
Ages 3 years+
ABC Party Cupcake Toppers
We were floored by how long kids engaged with Learning Resources ABC Party Cupcake Toppers. They decorated while parents took the cue to point out letters and numbers.
Ages 3 years+
Haba Kullerbu Parking Garage
Parking is a blast—if you’re a preschooler. Parents appreciate that the wooden Haba Kullerbu Parking Garage is pretty (unlike the real thing). 3
Ages years+
Barbie Fashionistas
Testers eagerly added new Barbie Fashionistas dolls to their play. One wears a removable prosthetic leg; the other has a wheelchair and ramp.
Ages 3 years+
Happy Hungry Baby Dol
Mystery of parenthood: Preschoolers who won’t stop playing long enough to eat lunch will pretend-feed Hasbro Baby Alive Happy Hungry Baby Doll all day.
Ages 3 years+
Destroy ’N Devour Indominus Rex
Several battled for testers’ attention. Mattel Jurassic World Destroy ’N Devour Indominus Rex, a hybrid species with slashing claws and a mouth that glows ominously red, came out on top.
Ages 4 years+
Calico Critters Village Pizzeria
Add Calico Critters Village Pizzeria to your child’s mini empire so the animals have a place for date night. Funny little families sold separately.
Ages 3 years+
PlayMonster Orangutwang
PlayMonster Orangutwang caters to our love of suspense as players waited to see who would send fruit flying.
Ages 4 years+
Mighty Roar Simba by furReal
A face even Scar can’t help but love! Disney’s The Lion King Mighty Roar Simba by furReal has lifelike blinking eyes, a swiveling head, an opening-and-closing mouth, plus a wagging tail that Emma and Mila enjoyed imitating.
Ages 4 years+
Spin Master Juno My Baby Elephant
Help Spin Master Juno My Baby Elephant eat or play peekaboo. Is Juno cranky? (He threw his peanut at us during testing!) Fold in his legs for a cuddle and he’ll calm down.
Ages 4 years+
Power Morphin Megazord
Use the 2-foot-tall Playskool Heroes Power Rangers Power Morphin Megazord as a playset for its tiny figures. Or your kid can play with the entire giant robot on its own, easily changing it into a crouching lionlike beast.
Ages 3 years+
PJ Masks PJ Seeker
It’s huge enough to get a “wow,” but the Just Play PJ Masks PJ Seeker also has a detachable carrier that fits four vehicles and a Catboy figure your kid can take on mini adventures.
Ages 3 years+
Skyrocket Blume
Drizzle water on Skyrocket Blume and watch as a doll grows out of the top. The flower pot is her home; decorate it with stickers, and check for hidden surprise accessories.
Ages 3 years+
STEM Coding Critters
No screen required to program Learning Resources Coding Critters; each animal also “eats” and interacts as an electronic pet.
Ages 4 years+
Kingdom Builders Hex Castle
Little Tikes Kingdom Builders Hex Castle comes together with chunky, easy-to-use screws so your preschooler can build independently. The King’s scepter transforms into a socket wrench for assembly.
Ages 3 years+
Cotton Candy Cuties!
Testers ripped open ZURU OOSH Cotton Candy Cuties! in search of the hidden figure but came back for the stretchy, fluffy, sweet-smelling slime. Parents be warned: It sticks to carpet.
Ages 3 years+
