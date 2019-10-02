Best Preschool Toys of 2019

October 02, 2019
Jeffrey Westbrook
Preschool is the age when pretend play really takes off. From super STEM toys to ridiculously fun ride-on toys, these new 2019 toys for kids 3 to 5-year-olds will keep everyone entertained for hours.
DC Super Friends Transforming Batmobile

Jeffrey Westbrook
Parents watched their kids try the Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Batmobile and then immediately scrolled on their phone to try to buy it. The remote-control car morphs into a towering, disc-shooting vehicle of intimidation.

Ages 3 to 8 years

Barbie Dream Plane

Jeffrey Westbrook

The Mattel Barbie Dream Plane was rarely grounded during our toy test as kids fussed over details like a suitcase that fits in the overhead and the tiny seat belts. “This is flying to Disney!” one child declared as she ran it around the room.

Ages 3 to 10 years

PAW Patrol Rubble’s Digger

Amanda Pratt
Mila and Emma traded off taking the wheel of the easy-to-drive Kid Trax PAW Patrol Rubble’s Digger. The battery charge held all day (yay!), but assembly was intimidating. TBH, a handyman connected the wires for us.

Ages 3 to 5 years

Monster Jam Mega Grave Digger RC

Jeffrey Westbrook
Parent-child pairs tag-teamed with Spin Master Monster Jam Mega Grave Digger RC, and it’s hard to tell which age group loved it more. This replica of the OG monster truck bounces off walls, and its foam tires don’t leave a trace.

Ages 4 years+

Buzz Lightyear Star Command Center

Jeffrey Westbrook
“Amazing!” one parent gushed about the JAKKS Pacific Buzz Lightyear Star Command Center. Your kid works the controls standing-desk-style, as shown, or you can lay the rocket horizontally and let him sit inside.

Ages 4 years+

Toy Story 4 Buzz Bot

Jeffrey Westbrook
Affirmative: Fisher-Price Imaginext Toy Story 4 Buzz Bot—with a claw, missiles, and a helmet that doubles as a spaceship—was a hit. “I can’t get him away from it,” one parent said.

Ages 3 to 8 years

Baby Shark Pop-Up Play Tent

Jeffrey Westbrook
Ducking inside the Playhut Pinkfong Baby Shark Classic Cube Pop-Up Play Tent never gets old; preschoolers will do it over and over and over ... kind of like a song on repeat!

Ages 3 years+

Cap’n Ryan’s Mega Mystery Treasure Chest

Jeffrey Westbrook
Created with Ryan, YouTube’s unboxing star, Bonkers Toys Cap’n Ryan’s Mega Mystery Treasure Chest has layers of goodies to unlock. Two guarantees: a pirate costume and fake doubloons.

Ages 3 years+

ABC Party Cupcake Toppers

Jeffrey Westbrook
We were floored by how long kids engaged with Learning Resources ABC Party Cupcake Toppers. They decorated while parents took the cue to point out letters and numbers.

Ages 3 years+

Haba Kullerbu Parking Garage

Jeffrey Westbrook
Parking is a blast—if you’re a preschooler. Parents appreciate that the wooden Haba Kullerbu Parking Garage is pretty (unlike the real thing). 3

Ages years+

Barbie Fashionistas

Jeffrey Westbrook
Testers eagerly added new Barbie Fashionistas dolls to their play. One wears a removable prosthetic leg; the other has a wheelchair and ramp.

Ages 3 years+

Happy Hungry Baby Dol

Jeffrey Westbrook
Mystery of parenthood: Preschoolers who won’t stop playing long enough to eat lunch will pretend-feed Hasbro Baby Alive Happy Hungry Baby Doll all day.

Ages 3 years+

Destroy ’N Devour Indominus Rex

Jeffrey Westbrook
Several battled for testers’ attention. Mattel Jurassic World Destroy ’N Devour Indominus Rex, a hybrid species with slashing claws and a mouth that glows ominously red, came out on top.

Ages 4 years+

Calico Critters Village Pizzeria

Jeffrey Westbrook
Add Calico Critters Village Pizzeria to your child’s mini empire so the animals have a place for date night. Funny little families sold separately.

Ages 3 years+

PlayMonster Orangutwang

Jeffrey Westbrook
PlayMonster Orangutwang caters to our love of suspense as players waited to see who would send fruit flying.

Ages 4 years+

Mighty Roar Simba by furReal

Amanda Pratt
A face even Scar can’t help but love! Disney’s The Lion King Mighty Roar Simba by furReal has lifelike blinking eyes, a swiveling head, an opening-and-closing mouth, plus a wagging tail that Emma and Mila enjoyed imitating.

Ages 4 years+

Spin Master Juno My Baby Elephant

Jeffrey Westbrook
Help Spin Master Juno My Baby Elephant eat or play peekaboo. Is Juno cranky? (He threw his peanut at us during testing!) Fold in his legs for a cuddle and he’ll calm down.

Ages 4 years+

Power Morphin Megazord

Jeffrey Westbrook
Use the 2-foot-tall Playskool Heroes Power Rangers Power Morphin Megazord as a playset for its tiny figures. Or your kid can play with the entire giant robot on its own, easily changing it into a crouching lionlike beast.

Ages 3 years+

PJ Masks PJ Seeker

Jeffrey Westbrook
It’s huge enough to get a “wow,” but the Just Play PJ Masks PJ Seeker also has a detachable carrier that fits four vehicles and a Catboy figure your kid can take on mini adventures.

Ages 3 years+

Skyrocket Blume

Jeffrey Westbrook
Drizzle water on Skyrocket Blume and watch as a doll grows out of the top. The flower pot is her home; decorate it with stickers, and check for hidden surprise accessories.

Ages 3 years+

STEM Coding Critters

Jeffrey Westbrook
No screen required to program Learning Resources Coding Critters; each animal also “eats” and interacts as an electronic pet.

Ages 4 years+

Kingdom Builders Hex Castle

Jeffrey Westbrook
Little Tikes Kingdom Builders Hex Castle comes together with chunky, easy-to-use screws so your preschooler can build independently. The King’s scepter transforms into a socket wrench for assembly.

Ages 3 years+

Cotton Candy Cuties!

Jeffrey Westbrook
Testers ripped open ZURU OOSH Cotton Candy Cuties! in search of the hidden figure but came back for the stretchy, fluffy, sweet-smelling slime. Parents be warned: It sticks to carpet.

Ages 3 years+

Browse More Preschool Toys

Jeffrey Westbrook

Looking to finish your holiday shopping early this year? Check out our Best Preschool Toys of 2018 for more great picks.

