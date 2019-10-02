Best Big Kid Toys of 2019

By Jessica Hartshorn and Kaitlin Lowe
October 02, 2019
Jeffrey Westbrook
Impressing a toy veteran isn’t easy, but these new 2019 toys for kids ages 5 years old and up succeeded. Check out the hatching dragons, horses, buildable dinosaurs, and more that passed this year's toy test.
American Girl Bowling Alley

Jeffrey Westbrook
Even when they rolled gutter balls, kids stayed at the American Girl Bowling Alley, where balls auto-return for another try. A mini snack stand (not shown) delighted, but the main appeal was the game. Doll not included or required.

Ages 8 years+

L.O.L. Surprise 2-in-1 Glamper

Jeffrey Westbrook

We knew kids would empty the L.O.L. Surprise 2-in-1 Glamper of its 55 hidden toys in no time. The happy bonus: At-home testers played with the vehicle for days. It’s the perfect size for toy passengers.

Ages 6+ years

Hatching Baby Dragon

Jeffrey Westbrook
We learned that kids still scream when a toy egg hatches. Plus Spin Master How to Train Your Dragon Hatching Baby Toothless is so sweet you have to love him.

Ages 5 years+

Moose Toys Treasure X Aliens

Jeffrey Westbrook
This alien autopsy kit freaked out parents and delighted kids. A 6-year-old deftly cracked open the rib cage of Moose Toys Treasure X Aliens to dig through goo and rescue one of 18 collectible adventurers.

Ages 5 years+

Zing Zax Throwing Axe

Jeffrey Westbrook
Unlike a real ax, the foam handle and suction cups on the Zing Zax Throwing Axe won’t hurt a window or an innocent bystander. But it does stick to surfaces with a satisfying thunk!

Ages 5 years+

Singing Machine Carpool Karaoke

Jeffrey Westbrook
Sync Singing Machine Carpool Karaoke via Bluetooth to your phone (stream songs from any app), then blast tunes plus your voice through the stereo. Hilarious!

All ages

WowWee Pixie Belles

Jeffrey Westbrook
WowWee Pixie Belles snap magnetically through clothing so they can twirl on your child’s shoulder. The toys express mood through a color-changing horn; interchangeable tails double as a bracelet or a scrunchie for a ponytail.

Ages 5 years+

Wicked Cool Toys Blinger

Jeffrey Westbrook
Put a crystal on anything—we recommend strands of hair—with Wicked Cool Toys Blinger. The decorations come off easily yet hold to hair all day if you leave them be.

Ages 6 years+

Make ‘N’ Melt Ice Cream Kit

Jeffrey Westbrook
The Foam Alive Make ‘N’ Melt Ice Cream Kit includes a new kind of compound that can be sculpted into shapes and sits on the plastic cones. The foam has a melting quality that caused testers to shout, “It’s moving!”

Ages 5 years+

Moose Toys Heroes

Jeffrey Westbrook
Moose Toys Heroes of Goo Jit Zu are made for fidgeting, making a crunch or a squish in a kid’s grip. Our testers’ fave was Thrash, stretchable until his arms are a foot across!

Ages 5 years+

Spin Master Hatchimals WOW!

The “Llalacorn” in Spin Master Hatchimals WOW! hatches itself, growing nearly 3 feet tall! Endlessly rehatch it from the glittering egg, or learn to activate all 250 responses. (Example: Move your fingers to hypnotize the creature.)

Ages 5 years+

T. rex vs. Dino-Mech Battle LEGO Set

Jeffrey Westbrook
Settle in for hours of building all the parts of LEGO Jurassic World T. rex vs. Dino-Mech Battle. Our first tester went straight to “you be the robot dino” mode, playing with the included figures, no scenery needed.

Ages 8 years+

Schleich Large Horse Stable

Jeffrey Westbrook
The sprawling Schleich Large Horse Stable With House and Stable comes with people, animals, and furniture. Preteen testers dove in “to help set up.” Yeah ... we see you playing.

Ages 5 to 12 years

Disney Princess LEGO Set

Jeffrey Westbrook
“The more LEGO princesses, the better!” one parent said, and we won’t tell Disney if story lines cross as the three ladies meet in LEGO Disney Ariel, Aurora, and Tiana’s Royal Celebration.

Ages 5+ years

