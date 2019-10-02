Best Big Kid Toys of 2019
American Girl Bowling Alley
Even when they rolled gutter balls, kids stayed at the American Girl Bowling Alley, where balls auto-return for another try. A mini snack stand (not shown) delighted, but the main appeal was the game. Doll not included or required.
Ages 8 years+
L.O.L. Surprise 2-in-1 Glamper
We knew kids would empty the L.O.L. Surprise 2-in-1 Glamper of its 55 hidden toys in no time. The happy bonus: At-home testers played with the vehicle for days. It’s the perfect size for toy passengers.
Ages 6+ years
Hatching Baby Dragon
We learned that kids still scream when a toy egg hatches. Plus Spin Master How to Train Your Dragon Hatching Baby Toothless is so sweet you have to love him.
Ages 5 years+
Moose Toys Treasure X Aliens
This alien autopsy kit freaked out parents and delighted kids. A 6-year-old deftly cracked open the rib cage of Moose Toys Treasure X Aliens to dig through goo and rescue one of 18 collectible adventurers.
Ages 5 years+
Zing Zax Throwing Axe
Unlike a real ax, the foam handle and suction cups on the Zing Zax Throwing Axe won’t hurt a window or an innocent bystander. But it does stick to surfaces with a satisfying thunk!
Ages 5 years+
Singing Machine Carpool Karaoke
Sync Singing Machine Carpool Karaoke via Bluetooth to your phone (stream songs from any app), then blast tunes plus your voice through the stereo. Hilarious!
All ages
WowWee Pixie Belles
WowWee Pixie Belles snap magnetically through clothing so they can twirl on your child’s shoulder. The toys express mood through a color-changing horn; interchangeable tails double as a bracelet or a scrunchie for a ponytail.
Ages 5 years+
Wicked Cool Toys Blinger
Put a crystal on anything—we recommend strands of hair—with Wicked Cool Toys Blinger. The decorations come off easily yet hold to hair all day if you leave them be.
Ages 6 years+
Make ‘N’ Melt Ice Cream Kit
The Foam Alive Make ‘N’ Melt Ice Cream Kit includes a new kind of compound that can be sculpted into shapes and sits on the plastic cones. The foam has a melting quality that caused testers to shout, “It’s moving!”
Ages 5 years+
Moose Toys Heroes
Moose Toys Heroes of Goo Jit Zu are made for fidgeting, making a crunch or a squish in a kid’s grip. Our testers’ fave was Thrash, stretchable until his arms are a foot across!
Ages 5 years+
Spin Master Hatchimals WOW!
The “Llalacorn” in Spin Master Hatchimals WOW! hatches itself, growing nearly 3 feet tall! Endlessly rehatch it from the glittering egg, or learn to activate all 250 responses. (Example: Move your fingers to hypnotize the creature.)
Ages 5 years+
T. rex vs. Dino-Mech Battle LEGO Set
Settle in for hours of building all the parts of LEGO Jurassic World T. rex vs. Dino-Mech Battle. Our first tester went straight to “you be the robot dino” mode, playing with the included figures, no scenery needed.
Ages 8 years+
Schleich Large Horse Stable
The sprawling Schleich Large Horse Stable With House and Stable comes with people, animals, and furniture. Preteen testers dove in “to help set up.” Yeah ... we see you playing.
Ages 5 to 12 years
Disney Princess LEGO Set
“The more LEGO princesses, the better!” one parent said, and we won’t tell Disney if story lines cross as the three ladies meet in LEGO Disney Ariel, Aurora, and Tiana’s Royal Celebration.
Ages 5+ years
