Best Baby and Toddler Toys of 2019

By Jessica Hartshorn and Kaitlin Lowe
October 02, 2019
Look no further: Your toddler's new favorite baby shark toys are all here! Little ones lit up when playing with these new 2019 toys for newborns all the way up to 3-year-olds.
Smart Sizzlin’ BBQ Grill

Parents loved that the Leapfrog Smart Sizzlin’ BBQ Grill is “interactive with real-world uses.” As tots pretend-cook, the grill identifies food, colors, and numbers.

Ages 18 months to 5 years

Baby Shark Song Puppets

WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Song Puppets With Tempo Control sing faster or slower depending on how you move their mouth. Kids were captivated!

Ages 2 years+

Baby Shark Fingerlings

Wearing a WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Fingerling on their hand made toddlers giggle.

Ages 2 years+

LEGO DUPLO Toy Story Train

Little sibs can send chunky versions of their favorite heroes riding around on the classic-looking LEGO DUPLO Toy Story Train.

Ages 2 years+

Rock-A-Mole Guitar

Six songs (and extra guitar riffs!) on the Skip Hop Farmstand Rock-A-Mole Guitar keep babies and parents bopping.

Ages 6 months+

Shakin’ Colors Maracas

LeapFrog Learn & Groove Shakin’ Colors Maracas light up as they count every shake in English or Spanish.

Ages 6 to 36 months

Moluk Oibo Blocks

Simple but addictive, stackable and stretchable Moluk Oibo blocks satisfy babies learning to grasp and pull.

Birth+

Lamaze Grab & Hide Ball

Play hide-and-seek by tucking tethered pieces into the Lamaze Grab & Hide Ball for a fun disappearing act. Where’d they go? There they are!

Ages 6 months+

Slumberkins Snuggler Bundle

“Can I take one home?” asked parent after parent. Each Slumberkins Snuggler Bundle includes a deliciously droopy character such as this silver fox, plus a matching book.

Birth+

Black & White Super Mat

New parents raved about the Tiny Love Magical Tales Black & White Super Mat, which folds and tucks out of the way when not in use.

Birth+

VTech Mix & Match-a-Saurus

Changing pegs on VTech Mix & Match-a-Saurus remixes tunes and affects the dino’s emotions. Get a happy dino doing hip-hop, or a sleepy dino doing ballet!

Ages 2 to 5 years

Radio Flyer Tinker Truck

Eighteen little activities and a seat with a hidden compartment made the Radio Flyer Tinker Truck a toddler magnet.

Ages 1 to 3 years

Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth

A 1-year-old tester clapped with delight when he met the wiggly Fisher-Price Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth that sings and talks about letters, numbers, and more.

Ages 9 months+

Browse More Baby and Toddlers Toys

Looking to finish your holiday shopping early this year? Check out our Best Baby and Toddler Toys of 2018 for more great picks.

