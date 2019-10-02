Best Baby and Toddler Toys of 2019
Smart Sizzlin’ BBQ Grill
Parents loved that the Leapfrog Smart Sizzlin’ BBQ Grill is “interactive with real-world uses.” As tots pretend-cook, the grill identifies food, colors, and numbers.
Ages 18 months to 5 years
Baby Shark Song Puppets
WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Song Puppets With Tempo Control sing faster or slower depending on how you move their mouth. Kids were captivated!
Ages 2 years+
Baby Shark Fingerlings
Wearing a WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Fingerling on their hand made toddlers giggle.
Ages 2 years+
LEGO DUPLO Toy Story Train
Little sibs can send chunky versions of their favorite heroes riding around on the classic-looking LEGO DUPLO Toy Story Train.
Ages 2 years+
Rock-A-Mole Guitar
Six songs (and extra guitar riffs!) on the Skip Hop Farmstand Rock-A-Mole Guitar keep babies and parents bopping.
Ages 6 months+
Shakin’ Colors Maracas
LeapFrog Learn & Groove Shakin’ Colors Maracas light up as they count every shake in English or Spanish.
Ages 6 to 36 months
Moluk Oibo Blocks
Simple but addictive, stackable and stretchable Moluk Oibo blocks satisfy babies learning to grasp and pull.
Birth+
Lamaze Grab & Hide Ball
Play hide-and-seek by tucking tethered pieces into the Lamaze Grab & Hide Ball for a fun disappearing act. Where’d they go? There they are!
Ages 6 months+
Slumberkins Snuggler Bundle
“Can I take one home?” asked parent after parent. Each Slumberkins Snuggler Bundle includes a deliciously droopy character such as this silver fox, plus a matching book.
Birth+
Black & White Super Mat
New parents raved about the Tiny Love Magical Tales Black & White Super Mat, which folds and tucks out of the way when not in use.
Birth+
VTech Mix & Match-a-Saurus
Changing pegs on VTech Mix & Match-a-Saurus remixes tunes and affects the dino’s emotions. Get a happy dino doing hip-hop, or a sleepy dino doing ballet!
Ages 2 to 5 years
Radio Flyer Tinker Truck
Eighteen little activities and a seat with a hidden compartment made the Radio Flyer Tinker Truck a toddler magnet.
Ages 1 to 3 years
Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth
A 1-year-old tester clapped with delight when he met the wiggly Fisher-Price Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth that sings and talks about letters, numbers, and more.
Ages 9 months+
