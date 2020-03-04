Best Selling Toys

Get more for your money. If you want to know which toys are tops and which didn't make the cut, check out our toy review guides. We've gathered the best information about everything kids want from board games to dolls and figures to video games and gadgets.

Most Recent

The Original American Girl Dolls Are Back
You no longer have to stalk garage sales and resale sites to find that Kirsten doll. American Girl is rereleasing her, along with her famous friends, in honor of its 35th birthday.
The 15 Best Outdoor Toys for Keeping Toddlers Busy Playing Outside
From slides to swings, these fun outdoor toys for toddlers make it way easier to get them to step away from their screens for some fun in the sun.
Parents' 50 Best Toys of 2019
Baby shark toys? Check. Paw Patrol toys? Check. Dinosaur, car, and even sloth toys? Check, check, and check. These are the best baby, toddler, preschool (and beyond) toys of 2019, according to kids.
Best Baby and Toddler Toys of 2019
Look no further: Your toddler's new favorite baby shark toys are all here! Little ones lit up when playing with these new 2019 toys for newborns all the way up to 3-year-olds.
Best Preschool Toys of 2019
Preschool is the age when pretend play really takes off. From super STEM toys to ridiculously fun ride-on toys, these new 2019 toys for 3 to 5-year-olds will keep everyone entertained for hours.
Best Big Kid Toys of 2019
Impressing a toy veteran isn’t easy, but these new 2019 toys for kids ages 5 years old and up succeeded. Check out the hatching dragons, horses, buildable dinosaurs, and more that passed this year's toy test.
