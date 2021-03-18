The Best Fidget Toys for Kids on Amazon

According to Thomas Beck, M.D., co-founder of the Winston Center for Attention, Language, & Learning, the way in which ADHD presents itself in children can vary. "For some, it could look like being much more active than their peers, such as being unable to be quiet or still when the setting demands, such as in a classroom or restaurant," says Dr. Beck. "They may be more impulsive than others, and have problems waiting or acting or speaking 'without a filter.' They may also have problems with being excessively distractible or having problems sustaining their attention on tasks in which they are not motivated to engage." Because children with ADHD may have problems with both inattentiveness and hyperactivity—or just one of those areas—it's not a one-size-fits-all diagnosis.