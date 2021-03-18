The Best Fidget Toys for Kids on Amazon

You can probably remember a few years ago when fidget spinners were seemingly everywhere. And while the toy trend was just that for some, fidget spinners and similar sensory gadgets are actually an important tool when it comes to managing symptoms of ADHD in children.
According to Thomas Beck, M.D., co-founder of the Winston Center for Attention, Language, & Learning, the way in which ADHD presents itself in children can vary. "For some, it could look like being much more active than their peers, such as being unable to be quiet or still when the setting demands, such as in a classroom or restaurant," says Dr. Beck. "They may be more impulsive than others, and have problems waiting or acting or speaking 'without a filter.' They may also have problems with being excessively distractible or having problems sustaining their attention on tasks in which they are not motivated to engage." Because children with ADHD may have problems with both inattentiveness and hyperactivity—or just one of those areas—it's not a one-size-fits-all diagnosis.
There's a misconception that children who fidget or doodle due to their ADHD are not paying attention. Instead, it's the act of engaging in that separate movement that allows the mind to be still and focus. As someone with ADHD himself, Dr. Beck explains that the movement actually helps attentiveness. "I often tell parents that for their child, as for me, if the feet or fingers are still, it's a safe bet that the mind isn't," he says. "There will be more problems with focus, not less!" So, the expert verdict on fidget toys? It's a yes.
When looking for a fidget toy that's best suited for your child's needs, there are a few things to consider. According to Dr. Beck, you'll want to find toys that allow for movement but aren't so distracting that they draw their attention away completely. "If the toy is too engaging, then the focus will be on the toy and not the external object to which they're supposed to be attending," he said. Since each child is different, you'll want to take that into consideration as well as what type of environment they'll most often be using the toy in (whether it be a classroom, at home, while traveling, or elsewhere).
You don't have to look too far to find a sensory fidget toy best suited for your child. On Amazon alone, there are an array of best-selling options, all with thousands of reviews from shoppers who've already put them to the test. We've done the footwork and rounded up nine top-rated fidget toys on Amazon for kids who may have ADHD.
With twelve sides in total, this fidget cube isn’t just your typical sensory toy. The features include gears, buttons, switches, stress balls, and more, so it’s safe to assume this best-seller will keep your child engaged for hours.
To buy: Dodecagon 12-Side Fidget Cube, $9.99; amazon.com.
Thanks to durable stainless steel construction and a flashy colorful design, this fidget spinner is one that will keep your child’s attention and hold up to heavy use. With more than 900 perfect reviews, it’s also a clear favorite among Amazon shoppers.
To buy: Magtimes Rainbow Anti-Anxiety Fidget Spinner, $12.99 (originally $19.99); amazon.com.
This fidget cube is meant to be flipped, folded, and manipulated into different shapes to keep busy brains stimulated. And at $10 for two, it’s a budget-friendly pick if you need to stock up on toy options.
To buy: Gejoy Infinity Cube Fidget Toy, $9.99; amazon.com.
Everyone knows that squishing things is a great way to de-stress. And for children with ADHD, squishy putty can keep them entertained while giving them something to focus on. The smooth finish of this best-selling putty is great for children with sensory issues who may prefer it over harder textures
To buy: Crazy Aaron's Putty Color Shock & Holo Mini Tins, $19.99 (originally $24.95); amazon.com.
Popping bubble wrap in real life may be a bit too distracting (read: loud) for other people in the room, but this bubble fidget toy offers the same satisfying sensation in a quiet compact design. “My children love this toy,” one reviewer said. “Pretty colors, silicone type material. Safe to use, easy to clean. Very durable. Great for ADHD.”
To buy: Sago Brothers Push Pop Bubble Fidget Sensory Toy, $9.99; amazon.com.
While it may lack the flash of some of the other toys on the list, this sensory ring is a great option for children who tend to pick their skin as a fidget response. By rolling the ring up or down their finger, the fidget toy allows for more focus and concentration, and it can be worn all day as a safe alternative to skin picking.
To buy: Impresa Products Spiky Sensory Finger Rings, $5.99; amazon.com.
It’s never a bad idea to keep a few fidget spinners on hand in situations where your child may benefit from using one. This best-selling pack includes five spinners of various colors so you can keep one in the car, at home, and in their school bag. Plus, having backup ready in case any spinners go MIA is always helpful.
To buy: Scione Fidget Spinner 5-Pack, $10.99 (originally $19.95); amazon.com.
This therapeutic tool is designed to allow kids with ADHD to twist and turn its rubber-textured tube into different configurations. According to Amazon reviewers who’ve awarded the tangle toy with a glowing rating, it’s even a favorite among older kids.
To buy: Tangle Relax Therapy, $21.99; amazon.com.
Aside from their stimulating colorful design, Monkey Noodles are a helpful fidget toy for children with ADHD. No matter how much they’re pulled, twisted, wrapped, or squeezed, the non-toxic tube toys go back to their original shape and can withstand plenty of use.
To buy: Impresa Products 5-Pack of Stretchy String Sensory Toys, $9.99; amazon.com.