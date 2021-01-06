PBS recently announced that it is canceling the show Caillou after more than 20 years on the air. The Canadian show followed 4-year-old Caillou as he explored the world around him. The network took to Twitter to share the news in the most PBS way possible, writing "when we say goodbye to something, it just means we get to say hello to something new." It also provided resources for parents for helping kids cope when their favorite media goes away. Aw!