PBS recently announced that it is canceling the show Caillou after more than 20 years on the air. The Canadian show followed 4-year-old Caillou as he explored the world around him. The network took to Twitter to share the news in the most PBS way possible, writing "when we say goodbye to something, it just means we get to say hello to something new." It also provided resources for parents for helping kids cope when their favorite media goes away. Aw!
While the show has been a PBS mainstay for years, parents have mixed feelings over whether they love or hate it, and the responses to the cancellation are more of the same. Some parents are downright giddy, while others are truly sad.
Wherever you stand on Caillou, it did teach important lessons to preschool-age children about perseverance, using your imagination, trying new things, and healthy emotional expressions. Sure, many parents couldn't stand the main character's whiny nature, but perhaps that just because it's so darn realistic.
If your kids are Caillou fans, they will be understandably sad, and you might want to soften the blow with a nice keepsake or toy. There are plenty of Caillou gifts to shop right now, and we found the best ones, from plush toys to play sets. That said, we suggest you move quickly as they are bound to start flying off the shelves.
Check out the six best Caillou toys for kids below.
To buy! Caillou Books Set for Toddlers, $9.95; amazon.com
To buy! Caillou Activity Books, $7.99; target.com
To buy! Caillou Adventure Train, $24.99; walmart.com
To buy! Caillou Classic Pull & Go Car, $9.99; walmart.com
To buy! Caillou –- My Friend Gilbert 12 Inch Plush Doll, $29.83; walmart.com
To buy! Caillou A-to-Z Bilingual Learning Wood Puzzle, $10.99; amazon.com (originally $19.99)