Best Baby and Toddler Toys of 2021
While the littlest kids might play with any of these 10 toys by themselves for a bit, they'll learn even more if you get involved, too. Show your toddler how things stack or fit together, make a comment about what toy figures are doing, and praise your kid's musical curiosity or nurturing instincts.
Mixaroo
Kids can change Mixaroo endlessly by reassembling its dozen features. (Go ahead, put the nose on top of the head!) One parent enjoyed watching her two kids get creative. "They can't stop laughing."
Ages 2 to 5
Fisher-Price Linkimals Cool Beats Penguin
Fisher-Price Linkimals Cool Beats Penguin introduces letters, opposites, numbers, and more through catchy songs and flipper-flapping dance moves. One dad swore it was helping his son talk, explaining, "He's focused on lipreading" when he sings along "like 100 times a day." (Yep, that's a favorite toddler toy.)
Ages 9 months+
Fisher-Price Little People Friends Together Play House
A diverse trio of besties hangs out at the Fisher-Price Little People Friends Together Play House. Kids can activate lights, songs, and sounds, including the always hilarious flushing toilet. One tester's tot puts the figures to bed while turning on the lullabies (imitating real-life efforts to get him to sleep?).
Ages 1 to 5
Green Toys Mickey Mouse Recycling Truck
America's star mouse takes the wheel of the Green Toys Mickey Mouse Recycling Truck, made from 100 percent recycled plastic. The box it comes in has cut-out cardboard pieces to sort in the truck's chutes. One dad said it inspired him to reuse household cardboard for his son to play with along with the truck.
Ages 6 months+
Haba Kullerbu Ball Track Kringel Domino Set
The eye-catching Haba Kullerbu Ball Track Kringel Domino Set has wooden tracks and brightly colored balls that set off rainbow dominoes. But beyond looking great, it improves kids' engineering, building, and hand-eye coordination skills. "It's one of those magical toys that encourages cooperation without competition," observed a mom of sibling testers. "As my 6-year-old son put it: There are no winners here! Just fun."
Ages 2+
LeapFrog Touch & Learn Nature ABC Board
It may remind you of a tablet, but the wood-encased LeapFrog Touch & Learn Nature ABC Board goes deep with ABCs, 1-2-3s, weather phrases, nature sounds, and activities around animals and conservation. One mom said, "My toddler is just learning the alphabet, so having the letters in order, instead of like a keyboard, is perfect."
Ages 18 months+
Little Tikes My Real Jam Electric Guitar
Get psyched for a concert with this play instrument that looks like the real thing. The Little Tikes My Real Jam Electric Guitar has four modes: Play With the Band, Free Play, Solo Jam, and Play Any Song With Bluetooth, for connecting songs from a phone or tablet. The box becomes a guitar case!
Ages 2+
Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog Puzzle Playmate
Pieces of Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog Puzzle Playmate make a satisfying click as your tot fits them in place. Once kids grasp matching shapes, they can learn to order the quills from one to five.
Ages 18 months to 4 years
Radio Flyer Tumble Town Foam Climbing Blocks
This six-piece set of oversize shapes brings gym class home. One mom of a toddler said the Radio Flyer Tumble Town Foam Climbing Blocks give her son pure joy—and that she even borrows them to rest.
Ages 9 months to 3 years
Squishmallows
The Beanie Babies of our time, Squishmallows usually form a squad in a kid's bedroom. New ones keep coming out, and old ones keep selling out: Our testers got their hands on Violet, a 12-inch octopus. Holiday editions include a snowman, an elf, and a peppermint candy with a face.
Ages birth+