You Can Buy These Barbie Gymnasts for Your Own Little Team USA Superfans
There is drama and triumph going on this week at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, where the Team USA gymnasts faced so much high-pressure hype following years of stacking up Olympic gold medals. If your kids have been watching, we're willing to bet there are quite a few of them begging for gymnastics lessons now. You can also offer them option B: a gymnast Barbie doll that can help them imagine their own Olympic victories.
As of this writing, there is still no Simone Biles Barbie available for some inconceivable reason. We suspect Mattel has some Tokyo 2020 (2021) team members lined up for new Barbie homages soon. If you're looking for Barbie versions of real gymnasts, you'll have to buy a used Gabby Douglas or Laurie Hernandez doll on eBay, or hunt down an unopened collectible. We've found Gabby for $400 on Amazon, and Laurie for $59.95. If "you've got this," then more power to you.
But there are also Barbies for those of us who are looking for dolls our kids can flip and bounce and drag around by the hair.
To Buy: Barbie You Can Be Anything Gymnast Playset, $29.99; target.com
The Barbie You Can Be Anything Gymnast Playset, available for $29.99 at Target, is the Barbie-est of these options. She comes with a number of accessories for gymnastics playtime, including a balance beam, two leotards, rings, clubs, warm-up sweats, a gym bag, a water bottle, and a trophy. She also comes with a clip you can attach to her waist to make her flip. No, your child won't know where most of these accessories are in a month, but they'll have fun losing them, anyway.
To Buy: Barbie Team Stacie Gymnastics Playset, $19.99; target.com
Stacie apparently followed in big sister Barbie's footsteps to take up the sport. The Team Stacie Gymnastics Playset ($19.99 at Target), has her own tracksuit, trophy, hoops, ribbon, and gold medal. Her event of choice, however, appears to be the high bar. Clip her onto it and turn the crank to watch her flip.
To Buy: Barbie Gymnastics Coach Dolls Playset, $19.99; amazon.com
We wanted to show you some nonwhite gymnast Barbie dolls, but it appears that the version of the Barbie Gymnastics Coach Dolls Playset with a Black coach and baby gymnast must be close to sold-out—as of this writing there is one available for $44.99 at Amazon, which makes us think it's not going to be there for long. You can still get the blonde Barbie and redheaded tot on a balance beam at Amazon for $19.99.
To Buy: Barbie Made to Move Doll, $15.99; amazon.com
While we cross our fingers hoping for a doll that will do justice to Biles' G.O.A.T. status, you can also purchase a more versatile Black Barbie Made to Move Doll. She doesn't have the accessories of the gymnastics dolls, but she has joints in her feet, wrists, hips, elbows, and head, and she sports some flexible workout clothing. This makes her ready to try out any sport your child feels like imagining.
To Buy: Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures Spin 'n Twirl Gymnast Doll, $25.69; walmart.com
Finally, we often neglect the gravity-defying feats of the rhythmic gymnasts at the Olympics, but they are kind of perfect fuel for kids' imaginations. Teresa, the brunette Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures Spin 'n Twirl Gymnast Doll, has cuffs made for twirling her rings in the air, ribbons, clubs, a trampoline, a flipping clip, a water bottle, a ball, and a puppy who likes to join her routine.