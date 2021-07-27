You Can Buy These Barbie Gymnasts for Your Own Little Team USA Superfans

The Barbie You Can Be Anything Gymnast Playset, available for $29.99 at Target, is the Barbie-est of these options. She comes with a number of accessories for gymnastics playtime, including a balance beam, two leotards, rings, clubs, warm-up sweats, a gym bag, a water bottle, and a trophy. She also comes with a clip you can attach to her waist to make her flip. No, your child won't know where most of these accessories are in a month, but they'll have fun losing them, anyway.