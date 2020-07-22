WubbaNub Just Launched Two Limited-Edition Pacifiers With Jimmy Fallon — and They're So Cute

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Necessity is the mother of invention, and it took a mother to create this popular pacifier. When WubbaNub Founder and CEO Carla Schneider needed a fast solution to keep her son's pacifier from falling out of his mouth, she decided to sew his favorite plush toy to it— and thus, the WubbaNub pacifier was born.

Years later, the brand has grown into a family favorite because of its innovative and charming designs. The collection includes plush monkeys, giraffes, and more kid-loved animals attached to medical-grade, latex-free pacifiers. Since its launch, the brand has released many special-edition pacifiers, most recently teaming up with comedian and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. Based on his bestselling children’s books, Everything is Mama and Your Baby's First Word Will Be Dada, WubbaNub’s two limited-edition plush pacifiers just dropped today.

Image zoom WubbaNub

Fallon is a dad to two girls, Winnie, 6, and Frances, 5, and told Parents he’s been a fan of WubbaNubs since he discovered them when his daughters were infants. He worked with the company to bring the two main characters in his children's books, Mama Penguin and Dada Moo Cow, to life. "WubbaNub has always been there for me, whether it's the post-bottle naps or the 3 AM screamfests," Fallon says. "I'm honored to be part of the family, and whether you are a MAMA or a DADA, I hope you think of me every time these help you get a moment of peace."

Fallon went on to joke, "My only regret is that I didn't come up with the name WubbaNub – it's just perfect."

Image zoom WubbaNub

"Nothing makes me happier than watching WubbaNub become part of a family," says Schneider. "When Jimmy Fallon's daughters were babies, I saw incredible photos of his girls being soothed by Wubs, and they too became members of our ever-growing family. When we had the opportunity to welcome the sweet characters from his bestselling children's books into the WubbaNub family, it made perfect sense."

WubbaNub and Fallon will also donate 1000 of the limited edition WubbaNubs to Baby2Baby, a non-profit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing, and necessities.

The Mama Penguin and Dada Moo Cow WubbaNubs are available now on Amazon for $21.95.

Shop the WubbaNub pacifiers below.

Image zoom WubbaNub

To buy! Mama Penguin WubbaNub, $21.95; amazon.com

Image zoom WubbaNub

To buy! Dada Moo Cow WubbaNub, $21.95; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

To buy! WubbaNub Baby Unicorn Pacifier, $17.95; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

To buy! WubbaNub Brown Monkey Pacifier, $15.39; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon